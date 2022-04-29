Batwoman canceled by The CW after 3 seasons – The Hollywood Reporter

batuman“Time is up in Gotham.

CW He canceled the DC Comics drama after three seasons. Showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news on social media on Friday.

I just received the sad news batuman will not see [season four]dry up wrote on twitter. “I feel sad, but I am full of gratitude. What an honor to do 51 episodes.”

Cancellation comes after a month batuman The third season (and now series) aired the final episode on the network. It also comes under the name of CW owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global Explore Selling of the broadcaster, with local television station giant Nexstar considered a potential buyer. This has led to speculation that the network will shrink its text string list.

CW Gave early renovations to seven chains – All America, Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman and Louis And Walker – in March. This was a deviation from network models of the past few years, with 10 or more series routinely getting early pickups, and no more than two shows facing cancellations each year. Aside from previously planned endings, the network completely canceled only four series between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons.

batuman It premiered in Fall 2019 to strong ratings. The series initially starred Ruby Rose, who played the main character, also known as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne who takes on the mantle of Batwoman when he leaves Gotham City.

Rose left the series after the first season, and later claimed They were kicked out After complaining about unsafe conditions in the group. Rose also said they were forced to return to work just 10 days after undergoing surgery and have brought charges of unprofessional behavior against co-star Dougray Scott. In turn, producer Warner Bros. TV said Rose was involved in “editorial history” with the allegations and defended Scott, calling him an “eminent professional”.

Gavesia Leslie Take the leadership role In the second season, he plays Ryan Wilder, a former criminal who takes on the character of Batwoman after Kate’s disappearance. The cast also includes Rachel Skarsten, Megan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camros Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens and Nick Kerrigan.

Dries executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.

CW still has to make a call on futures contracts for enchanted, strainAnd in the darkAnd legaciesAnd Legends of Tomorrow, RoswellAnd New Mexico, Star Girl And first year offers All Americans: HomecomingAnd 4400And Naomi And Tom Swift. Roswellin the dark And Tom Swift She is set to be part of the network’s summer lineup; The premiere date for the third season of star girl Not set.