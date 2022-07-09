Basketball in Iowa committed in critical condition, father was killed after his family was hit by a car

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ava Jones, an Iowa basketball player, is in critical condition after her family got hit by a car While in Kentucky for a tournament, according to reports. Her father died on Thursday of his injuries.

The office of William A. “Tree” Jones III passed away Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner Bureau. But his mother, Mary Jones, told The Hutchinson News that Still on life support Its organs will be donated.

“He would have helped a lot of people in life, but he would do it in death as well. That is it,” she told the newspaper.

She also indicated that his wife Amy and 17-year-old daughter Ava are in critical condition in hospital University of Louisville hospital.

“Ava is stable but critical,” Jones said. “Amy is stable but also critical, but Amy has a lot of things going. They’re both still on a vent (ventilator). They’re trying to get Ava out, but she’s functional. It’s going slow.”

ava from Verbally committed to the hockey family On Monday, she was in Lousiville for the Run 4 The Roses girls’ basketball tournament when she, her parents, and her younger brother were hit by a vehicle that jumped on the sidewalk on Tuesday.

Her younger brother was reportedly treated for minor injuries

Louisville Metro Police Department Michael Hurley, 33, has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence and violation of license possession, according to Yahoo Sports.

Police said Friday that he is now charged with premeditated murder.

