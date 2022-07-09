July 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Basketball on a court.

Basketball in Iowa committed in critical condition, father was killed after his family was hit by a car

Teri Riley July 9, 2022 2 min read

Ava Jones, an Iowa basketball player, is in critical condition after her family got hit by a car While in Kentucky for a tournament, according to reports. Her father died on Thursday of his injuries.

The office of William A. “Tree” Jones III passed away Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner Bureau. But his mother, Mary Jones, told The Hutchinson News that Still on life support Its organs will be donated.

“He would have helped a lot of people in life, but he would do it in death as well. That is it,” she told the newspaper.

She also indicated that his wife Amy and 17-year-old daughter Ava are in critical condition in hospital University of Louisville hospital.

Basketball on the court.
(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

“Ava is stable but critical,” Jones said. “Amy is stable but also critical, but Amy has a lot of things going. They’re both still on a vent (ventilator). They’re trying to get Ava out, but she’s functional. It’s going slow.”

ava from Verbally committed to the hockey family On Monday, she was in Lousiville for the Run 4 The Roses girls’ basketball tournament when she, her parents, and her younger brother were hit by a vehicle that jumped on the sidewalk on Tuesday.

Her younger brother was reportedly treated for minor injuries

Louisville Metro Police Department Michael Hurley, 33, has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence and violation of license possession, according to Yahoo Sports.

Police said Friday that he is now charged with premeditated murder.

Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen posted on Twitter Thursday, the family’s GoFundMe account post.

“[Thanks] To all who sent thoughts and prayers for future hookAva Jones and her family. I appreciate that. We ask that you keep this family hold near you. They are wonderful people who can put up with a lot.”

Paulina Didage is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Didaj on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj. If you receive advice, you can email Paulina at [email protected]

