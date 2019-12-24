Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Generalist Officer II & III

Category Wise Vacancy Distribution -:

Generalist Officer (II) – 200 Posts

General – 81 Posts, EWS – 20 Posts, OBC – 54 Posts, SC – 30 Posts, ST – 15 Posts

Generalist Officer (III) – 100 Posts

General – 41 Posts, EWS – 10 Posts, OBC – 54 Posts, SC – 30 Posts, ST – 15 Posts

Pay Scale–

Scale-II Posts – Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision).

Scale-III Posts – Rs. 42020 – 1310/5 – 48570 – 1460/2 – 51490 (Subject to revision)

Probation Period -01 Years

Service Bond Amount– Rs. 2.00 Lakh

Educational Qualification:

Generalist Officer (II) – Candidates having graduation Degree in any stream with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 02 years work experience an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank will be eligible for this post and having Computer knowledge will preferred too for this post.

Generalist Officer (III) – Candidates having graduation Degree in any stream with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 05 years work experience an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank will be eligible for this post and having Computer knowledge will preferred too for this post.

or

Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable.

or

Professional qualification like MBA (Finance) /CA/ICWA/CFA/FRM/ from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by

How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019–Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of BOM before 31/December/2019.

Documents to be attached with Application Form (self attested )-:

Photograph

NOC

School Leaving Certificate as Age Proof

Educational Testimonials of SSC/SSLC/X STD,PUC/Intermediate ,graduation & Other Qualifications

Medical Certificate(For Pwd Category Applicants only)

Caste Certificate(where required)

Other relevant documents

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Online Exam & Interview.