Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

12 hours ago
Post Name – Generalist Officer II & III

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 11-December-2019

• Last Date – 31-December-2019

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.1180 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs.118

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 (As on 01/April/2019)

Generalist Officer (Scale–II) : 20-35 Years

Generalist Officer (Scale–III) : 20-38 Years

For Age Relaxation Download Advertisement
Number of posts – 300 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for BOM Generalist Officer Recruitment Online Form 2019
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution -:

Generalist Officer (II) – 200 Posts

General – 81 Posts, EWS – 20 Posts, OBC – 54 Posts, SC – 30 Posts, ST – 15 Posts

Generalist Officer (III) – 100 Posts

General – 41 Posts, EWS – 10 Posts, OBC – 54 Posts, SC – 30 Posts, ST – 15 Posts

Pay Scale

Scale-II Posts – Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision).

Scale-III Posts – Rs. 42020 – 1310/5 – 48570 – 1460/2 – 51490 (Subject to revision)

Probation Period -01 Years

Service Bond Amount– Rs. 2.00 Lakh

Educational Qualification:

Generalist Officer (II) – Candidates having graduation Degree in any stream with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 02 years work experience an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank will be eligible for this post and having Computer knowledge will preferred too for this post.

Generalist Officer (III) – Candidates having graduation Degree in any stream with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 05 years work experience an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank will be eligible for this post and having Computer knowledge will preferred too for this post.

or

Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable.

or

Professional qualification like MBA (Finance) /CA/ICWA/CFA/FRM/ from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by

How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019–Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of BOM before 31/December/2019.

Documents to be attached with Application Form (self attested )-:

Photograph

NOC

School Leaving Certificate as Age Proof

Educational Testimonials of SSC/SSLC/X STD,PUC/Intermediate ,graduation & Other Qualifications

Medical Certificate(For Pwd Category Applicants only)

Caste Certificate(where required)

Other relevant documents

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Online Exam & Interview.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
