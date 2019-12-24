Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019
Post Name – Generalist Officer II & III
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 11-December-2019
• Last Date – 31-December-2019
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.1180 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs.118
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|(As on 01/April/2019)
Generalist Officer (Scale–II) : 20-35 Years
Generalist Officer (Scale–III) : 20-38 Years
For Age Relaxation Download Advertisement
|Number of posts – 300 post
Vacancy Details for BOM Generalist Officer Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name – Generalist Officer II & III
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution -:
Generalist Officer (II) – 200 Posts
General – 81 Posts, EWS – 20 Posts, OBC – 54 Posts, SC – 30 Posts, ST – 15 Posts
Generalist Officer (III) – 100 Posts
General – 41 Posts, EWS – 10 Posts, OBC – 54 Posts, SC – 30 Posts, ST – 15 Posts
Pay Scale–
Scale-II Posts – Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision).
Scale-III Posts – Rs. 42020 – 1310/5 – 48570 – 1460/2 – 51490 (Subject to revision)
Probation Period -01 Years
Service Bond Amount– Rs. 2.00 Lakh
Educational Qualification:
Generalist Officer (II) – Candidates having graduation Degree in any stream with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 02 years work experience an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank will be eligible for this post and having Computer knowledge will preferred too for this post.
Generalist Officer (III) – Candidates having graduation Degree in any stream with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 05 years work experience an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank will be eligible for this post and having Computer knowledge will preferred too for this post.
or
Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable.
or
Professional qualification like MBA (Finance) /CA/ICWA/CFA/FRM/ from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by
How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019–Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of BOM before 31/December/2019.
Documents to be attached with Application Form (self attested )-:
Photograph
NOC
School Leaving Certificate as Age Proof
Educational Testimonials of SSC/SSLC/X STD,PUC/Intermediate ,graduation & Other Qualifications
Medical Certificate(For Pwd Category Applicants only)
Caste Certificate(where required)
Other relevant documents
Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Online Exam & Interview.
