Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019
Post Name – Specialist Officer (Scale-I)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 16-December-2019
• Last Date – 31-December-2019
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.1180 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs.118
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|Law Officers/ Information System Auditor – 24 – 35 Years
Security/Fire officer – 25 – 40 Years
Economist Scale-IV – 28-40 Years
Rest Both Posts – 23-33 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 05 Years
OBC – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 50 post
Vacancy Details for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name – Specialist Officer (Scale-I)
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution -:
Gen – 22 Posts
EWS – 05 Posts
OBC – 13 Posts
SC – 07 Posts
ST – 03 Post
Post Wise Vacancy Distribution -:
Network & Security Administrators – 11 Post
Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – 04 Post
System Administrator (Windows/VM) – 14 Post
System Administrator (UNIX) – 07 Post
Production Support Engineer – 07 Post
E-Mail Administrator – 02 Post
Business Analyst – 05 Post
Pay Scale – Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision)
Educational Qualification:
Network & Security Administrators – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience an in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.
Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in Oracle / MSSQL Database Administration / Database Operation preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.
System Administrator (Windows/VM) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in System / Server administration preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.
System Administrator (UNIX) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in UNIX System / Server administration preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.
Production Support Engineer – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience an officer in experience in UNIX / Oracle Database Operations preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.
E-Mail Administrator – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience E-Mail Server administration / configuration on Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.
Business Analyst – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT. with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 02 years work experience in Business Analyst preferably in banking project will be eligible for this post.
How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of BOM before 31/December/2019.
Documents to be attached with Application Form (self attested )-:
Photograph
NOC
School Leaving Certificate as Age Proof
Educational Testimonials of SSC/SSLC/X STD,PUC/Intermediate ,graduation & Other Qualifications
Medical Certificate(For Pwd Category Applicants only)
Caste Certificate(where required)
Other relevant documents
Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Interview.
