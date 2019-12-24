Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Specialist Officer (Scale-I) Category Wise Vacancy Distribution -: Gen – 22 Posts EWS – 05 Posts OBC – 13 Posts SC – 07 Posts ST – 03 Post Post Wise Vacancy Distribution -: Network & Security Administrators – 11 Post Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – 04 Post System Administrator (Windows/VM) – 14 Post System Administrator (UNIX) – 07 Post Production Support Engineer – 07 Post E-Mail Administrator – 02 Post Business Analyst – 05 Post Pay Scale – Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision) Educational Qualification: Network & Security Administrators – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience an in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in Oracle / MSSQL Database Administration / Database Operation preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. System Administrator (Windows/VM) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in System / Server administration preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. System Administrator (UNIX) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in UNIX System / Server administration preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. Production Support Engineer – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience an officer in experience in UNIX / Oracle Database Operations preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. E-Mail Administrator – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience E-Mail Server administration / configuration on Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. Business Analyst – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT. with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 02 years work experience in Business Analyst preferably in banking project will be eligible for this post. How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of BOM before 31/December/2019. Documents to be attached with Application Form (self attested )-: Photograph NOC School Leaving Certificate as Age Proof Educational Testimonials of SSC/SSLC/X STD,PUC/Intermediate ,graduation & Other Qualifications Medical Certificate(For Pwd Category Applicants only) Caste Certificate(where required) Other relevant documents Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Interview.