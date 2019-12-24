Bank Jobs

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

12 hours ago
Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Specialist Officer (Scale-I)

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 16-December-2019

• Last Date – 31-December-2019

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.1180 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs.118

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Law Officers/ Information System Auditor – 24 – 35 Years

Security/Fire officer – 25 – 40 Years

Economist Scale-IV – 28-40 Years

Rest Both Posts – 23-33 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years
Number of posts – 50 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019
Post Name  – Specialist Officer (Scale-I)

Category Wise Vacancy Distribution -:

Gen – 22 Posts

EWS – 05 Posts

OBC – 13 Posts

SC – 07 Posts

ST – 03 Post

Post Wise Vacancy Distribution -:

Network & Security Administrators – 11 Post

Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – 04 Post

System Administrator (Windows/VM) – 14 Post

System Administrator (UNIX) – 07 Post

Production Support Engineer – 07 Post

E-Mail Administrator – 02 Post

Business Analyst – 05 Post

Pay Scale – Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950 (Subject to revision)

Educational Qualification:

Network & Security Administrators – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience an in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.

Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in Oracle / MSSQL Database Administration / Database Operation preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.

System Administrator (Windows/VM)  Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in System / Server administration preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.

System Administrator (UNIX) – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience in UNIX System / Server administration preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.

Production Support Engineer – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience an officer in experience in UNIX / Oracle Database Operations preferably in Banking Projects will be eligible for this post.

E-Mail Administrator – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 03 years work experience E-Mail Server administration / configuration on Banking Projects will be eligible for this post. 

Business Analyst – Candidates having B. Tech / B.E Degree in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT. with minimum 55% marks in aggregate from recognized university with minimum 02 years work experience in Business Analyst preferably in banking project will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of BOM before 31/December/2019.

Documents to be attached with Application Form (self attested )-:

Photograph

NOC

School Leaving Certificate as Age Proof

Educational Testimonials of SSC/SSLC/X STD,PUC/Intermediate ,graduation & Other Qualifications

Medical Certificate(For Pwd Category Applicants only)

Caste Certificate(where required)

Other relevant documents

Mode of Selection– Selection will be based on Interview.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
