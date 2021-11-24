Ball coverage of the first Test in Kanpur – EzAnime.net

India will host a two-match Test series against New Zealand this winter, and all action will be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

The series, which starts in Kanpur this week, will feature teams facing the top two in the ICC Test rankings.

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will face India in two Tests this winter

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand beat India and England in June and is currently the best player in the game for a long time.

India is lagging behind the Kiwis and wants to take advantage of its own soil for the next few weeks.

India vs New Zealand: How to ask

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played from Thursday, November 25 to Monday, November 29.

The opening dance is scheduled for 4 a.m. UK time.

John Norman will be your host and Neil Mandorp, Jarrot Kimber and former England internationals Gareth Patty and Steve Harmison will comment.

The second Test will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday, December 3 to Tuesday, December 7.

Can Ravindra Jadeja injure the bat and ball for India? India vs New Zealand: Teams

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Setheshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Viruthiman Saha (Semana), KS Bharat (Portero), Ravindra Jadeja, R.S. Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Sharma, Ishant Sharma Yadav, M.D. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (Semana), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamison, Tom Latham, Henry Nichols, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Wang Taylor,

India vs New Zealand: What was said?

Kane Williamson: “The preparation was very good and the guys were able to get some training. All the Test players are excited to be reunited.

“Throughout the series, the turning point will be a factor and I firmly believe it will not be different in Kanpur. Efforts will be made to assess the situation as soon as possible.

“Look, the most challenging schedule after a World Cup, and both teams are proud to have given their best and competed on a large scale.

“I do not think we are the favorites. The great strength of Indian cricket is its depth and we have seen it over the years. India has a great knowledge of its own conditions and we know that the challenge is enormous.

“I think everyone is looking for different ways to function effectively, it could be a new ball to a close friend or spinner based on their role.

“The Indian team has new players from the last series, so there are various factors to take into account. For us, it is about being well-prepared and operating as efficiently as possible as a bowling unit.

