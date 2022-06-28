Baker Mayfield on Brown’s reconciliation: I think both sides are ready to move forward

Getty Images

Quarterback Browns Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary hearing With the NFL starting on Tuesday amid reports that the league is pressing for a suspension lasting at least a year, the prospect of such a ban has led some to question whether Baker Mayfield He will return to the squad in Cleveland.

Mayfield was asked if there was any chance of a reconciliation with Brown during his appearance at a youth soccer camp in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday. “The mutual decision on the matter was very clear,” Mayfield said Both sides to move forward“Despite uncertainty about Watson’s availability.

“No. I think for that to happen there has to be some communication. But we’re willing to move forward, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said, via SoonerScoop.com’s Carrie Murdock.

Mayfield was also asked not to trade away from Cleveland after months of trading with Watson. He said he was “frustrated that it didn’t happen before the little camp and all that stuff,” but the team’s approach is beyond his control, so he’ll keep waiting to see what happens.

Jacobi Brisset And the Josh Dobbs They are the other quarterbacks on the roster in Cleveland, and with the exception of a reversal on Mayfield’s front, one would step in for Watson if and when he was stopped by the league.