BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Emma Watson appears to overshadow JK Rowling with careful digging

the best movie
Dog strength – winner
Belfast
do not search
Dune
Licorice pizza
Great British movie
Belfast – Winner
after love
Ali wafa
boiling point
Cyrano
Everyone is talking about Jimmy
Gucci House
Last night in Soho
No time to die
pass
Leading Actress
Joanna Scanlan, After Love – Winner
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renata Rinzvi, the worst person in the world
Tessa Thompson, passing by
main actor
Will Smith, King Richard – Winner
Adele Akhtar, Ali and Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swansong
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of a Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, look no further
Stephen Graham, boiling point
assistant actress
Victory: Ariana Debus receives the Gong Award for Best Supporting Actress
Ariana Deboss, West Side Story – Winner
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jesse Buckley, The Missing Daughter
Ruth Negga, trans
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ann Dodd, Mass
assistant actor
Congratulations: Troy Kotsur has received a supporting actor for his role in Coda
Troy Kotsur, Coda – Winner
Mike Fest, West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Woody Norman, come on come on
Jesse Plemons, The Power of a Dog
Cody Smit McPhee, The Power of a Dog
Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog- Winner
Alim Khan, after love
Ryosuke Hamaguchi, drive my car
Audrey Dewan, happen
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Julia Docornau, Titan
A great debut for a British writer, director or producer
The harder they fall – the winner
after love
boiling point
keyboard fantasies
pass
Adapted script
Coda – Winner
driving my car
Dune
the missing daughter
dog power
original script
Licorice Pizza – Winner
Being Ricardos
Belfast
do not search
King Richard
