BAFTA Award 2022 Winners: The Complete List

This year , with a bagel It was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with Rebel Wilson hosting the party.
While the 2021 awards show has been pushed back for weeks and the nominees and audience are nearly in attendance, Britain’s biggest night in the movie has returned with a red carpet for the movie’s star names.
The science fiction epic of Denis Villeneuve Dune This year she led the group with 11 nominations, followed by Jane Campion West dog power Which collected a total of eight.
Find the full list of winners below…
the best movie
Belfast
do not search
Dune
Licorice pizza
Dog Strength (Winner)
Director
Alim Khan – after love
Ryosuke Hamaguchi – driving my car
Audrey Dewan – Happen or occur
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice pizza
Jane Campion – Dog Strength (Winner)
Julia Docornau – Titan
original screen
Aaron Sorkin – Being Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – do not search
Zach Palin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza (Winner)
modified screen
sian roar – Coda (winner)
Ryosuke Hamaguchi – driving my car
Eric Roth, John Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – the missing daughter
Jane Campion – dog power
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – Gucci House
Alana Haim – Licorice pizza
Emilia Jones – kuda
Rinat Renzvi – The worst person in the world
Joanna Scanlan – After Love (Winner)
Tessa Thompson – pass
main actor
Adil Akhtar – Ali wafa
Mahershala Ali – swan song
Benedict Cumberbatch – dog power
Leonardo DiCaprio – do not search
Stephen Graham – boiling point
will Smith – King Richard (winner)
assistant actress
Catriona Palf – Belfast
Jesse Buckley – the missing daughter
Ariana Debus – West Side Story (Winner)
Ann Dodd – Collective
Anjano Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – pass
assistant actor
Mike Fest – West side story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda (winner)
Woody Norman – come on come on
Jesse Plemons – dog power
Cody Smit McVeigh – dog power
best british movie
after love
Ali wafa
Belfast (winner)
boiling point
Cyrano
Everyone is talking about Jimmy
Gucci House
Last night in Soho
No time to die
pass
Outstanding by a British writer, director or producer
after love
boiling point
Most Difficult Fallen (Winner)
keyboard fantasies
pass
movie not in english
Drive My Car (Winner)
God’s hand
Parallel mothers
baby maman
The worst person in the world
documentary
to become a costo
a cow
run away
Rescue
Summer of the Soul (or, When the Revolution Can’t Be Broadcast on TV) (Winner)
animated movie
Encanto (winner)
run away
Luca
Mitchell vs Machines
original result
Daniel Pemberton – Being Ricardos
Nicholas Brittle – do not search
Hans Zemi – Dune (winner)
Alexandre Deblatt – French Dispatch
Johnny Greenwood – dog power
Pour
Caroline McLeod – boiling point
Francine Maisler – Dune
Massimo Apollo – God’s hand
Rich Delia and Avi Kaufman – King Richard
Cindy Tolan – West Side Story (Winner)
cinematography
Dune (winner)
nightmare alley
No time to die
dog power
The tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice pizza
No Time to Die (Winner)
Soul Summer (or, When Revolution Can’t Be Broadcast)
production design
Cyrano
Dune (winner)
French Dispatch
nightmare alley
West side story
Fashion design
Cruella (winner)
Cyrano
Dune
French Dispatch
nightmare alley
Make-up and hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Tami Fay’s Eyes (winner)
Gucci House
sound
Dune (winner)
Last night in Soho
No time to die
A Quiet Place Part Two
West side story
special visual effects
Dune (winner)
free man
Ghostbusters: The Afterlife
Resurrection Matrix
No time to die
British short animation
art affairs
Don’t Feed Pigeons (Winner)
Night of Live Awe
British short film
The Black Cup (Winner)
Fam
the palace
stuffed
Three meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
