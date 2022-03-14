BAFTA Award 2022 Winners: The Complete List

This year , with a bagel It was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with Rebel Wilson hosting the party.

While the 2021 awards show has been pushed back for weeks and the nominees and audience are nearly in attendance, Britain’s biggest night in the movie has returned with a red carpet for the movie’s star names.

The science fiction epic of Denis Villeneuve Dune This year she led the group with 11 nominations, followed by Jane Campion West dog power Which collected a total of eight.

Find the full list of winners below…

the best movie

Belfast

do not search

Dune

Licorice pizza

Dog Strength (Winner)

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog (AFP)

Director

Alim Khan – after love

Ryosuke Hamaguchi – driving my car

Audrey Dewan – Happen or occur

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice pizza

Jane Campion – Dog Strength (Winner)

Julia Docornau – Titan

original screen

Aaron Sorkin – Being Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – do not search

Zach Palin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza (Winner)

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer photos)

modified screen

sian roar – Coda (winner)

Ryosuke Hamaguchi – driving my car

Eric Roth, John Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – the missing daughter

Jane Campion – dog power

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – Gucci House

Alana Haim – Licorice pizza

Emilia Jones – kuda

Rinat Renzvi – The worst person in the world

Joanna Scanlan – After Love (Winner)

Tessa Thompson – pass

main actor

Adil Akhtar – Ali wafa

Mahershala Ali – swan song

Benedict Cumberbatch – dog power

Leonardo DiCaprio – do not search

Stephen Graham – boiling point

will Smith – King Richard (winner)

assistant actress

Catriona Palf – Belfast

Jesse Buckley – the missing daughter

Ariana Debus – West Side Story (Winner)

Ann Dodd – Collective

Anjano Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – pass

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Courtesy of NETFLIX)

assistant actor

Mike Fest – West side story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda (winner)

Woody Norman – come on come on

Jesse Plemons – dog power

Cody Smit McVeigh – dog power

best british movie

after love

Ali wafa

Belfast (winner)

boiling point

Cyrano

Everyone is talking about Jimmy

Gucci House

Last night in Soho

No time to die

pass

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in Passing (Netflix)

Outstanding by a British writer, director or producer

after love

boiling point

Most Difficult Fallen (Winner)

keyboard fantasies

pass

movie not in english

Drive My Car (Winner)

God’s hand

Parallel mothers

baby maman

The worst person in the world

documentary

to become a costo

a cow

run away

Rescue

Summer of the Soul (or, When the Revolution Can’t Be Broadcast on TV) (Winner)

(National Geographic)

animated movie

Encanto (winner)

run away

Luca

Mitchell vs Machines

original result

Daniel Pemberton – Being Ricardos

Nicholas Brittle – do not search

Hans Zemi – Dune (winner)

Alexandre Deblatt – French Dispatch

Johnny Greenwood – dog power

Pour

Caroline McLeod – boiling point

Francine Maisler – Dune

Massimo Apollo – God’s hand

Rich Delia and Avi Kaufman – King Richard

Cindy Tolan – West Side Story (Winner)

cinematography

Dune (winner)

nightmare alley

No time to die

dog power

The tragedy of Macbeth

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in “Dune” (Warner Bros. / Legendary)

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice pizza

No Time to Die (Winner)

Soul Summer (or, When Revolution Can’t Be Broadcast)

production design

Cyrano

Dune (winner)

French Dispatch

nightmare alley

West side story

Fashion design

Cruella (winner)

Cyrano

Dune

French Dispatch

nightmare alley

Make-up and hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Tami Fay’s Eyes (winner)

Gucci House

sound

Dune (winner)

Last night in Soho

No time to die

A Quiet Place Part Two

West side story

Daniel Craig in “No Time to Die” (AFP)

special visual effects

Dune (winner)

free man

Ghostbusters: The Afterlife

Resurrection Matrix

No time to die

British short animation

art affairs

Don’t Feed Pigeons (Winner)

Night of Live Awe

British short film

The Black Cup (Winner)

Fam

the palace

stuffed

Three meetings of the Extraordinary Committee