Bad weather delays the flow of Ax-1, forcing Crew-4 to wait

It’s something we’ve seen a lot this year as commercial flights and NASA have upped the launch cadence. All eyes are on Ax-1, the first entirely private mission to the International Space Station. Its release was postponed Wednesday afternoon due to weather and rescheduled to Saturday, April 23 at 8:35 p.m. The Ax-1 Splashdown is expected to be off the coast of Florida on Sunday, April 24 at 1:46 p.m. Even with the flexible schedule at the Kennedy Center For space, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will carry Crew-4 into space conducted a static morning test fire, the launch of the X-1 was delayed several times due to weather conditions for its return to Earth off the coast of Florida. This means that preparations at the International Space Station for the arrival and launch of Crew-4 will also have to be delayed. NASA officials say they want a two-day gap between Ax-1’s return and Crew-4’s departure. “It’s all part of the safety requirement, and being able to make sure the right people are focused on the task ahead of them, what they need to take care of. There are different agencies involved. More than just SpaceX and NASA. You have the forces,” said Dale Ketcham, of Space Florida. FAA, Coast Guard”. Next door to the Crew-4 Falcon 9 is NASA’s Artemis SLS rocket. It has undergone tests in the past few weeks but will be returning to the massive vehicle assembly building to correct refueling problems. NASA said the closest possible launch opportunity for the Crew mission -4 is Tuesday, April 26 at 4:15 a.m., with more chances on Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28. SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 Thursday just after 11 a.m., putting more of its Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

