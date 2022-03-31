Bad Armadillo leak in ‘The Masked Singer’ causes panic behind the scenes

Fox
Costumes for the Masked Singer don’t come cheap, and one lucky contestant’s costumes aren’t irreparably damaged after a high-kick fail that leads to a really bad fall…all captured on camera.
We got this shot of an armadillo going down during the filming of her televised routine—the celebrity got pretty wild with her choreography and flexibility, trying some kind of kick-ass maneuvering… but it didn’t go well.
While the spill might make you laugh, we were told that the people on set immediately panicked for a variety of reasons. First, the armadillo landed on his back, and the backup dancers broke the routine to try to help… as everyone was concerned about the celebrity’s welfare.
Another reason is the damage to the expensive outfit. We were told that they weren’t designed to take that kind of beating, and the producers were worried it could be ruined.
Fox
As we reported, this season has had its share of fashion issues… with some getting stuck and others not being able to get in and out of the stage properly.
We recently discovered that Hydra – a towering, three-headed, smoke-blowing costume – has become a style Great concern about safetyrequires only additional staff to equip them.
It may not seem like much, but kicking the armadillo high is no easy task – with or without a tied costume. An enigmatic performer’s confidence in his athletic performance/flexibility may be a valuable clue.
From what we’re told, the armadillo hasn’t sustained any major injuries, and the routine will be broadcast on the show. It remains to be seen if the armadillo has escaped elimination.
“Certified alcohol aficionado. Organizer. Explorer. Lifelong writer. Falls down a lot. Proud social mediaholic. Freelance student.”
More Stories
First Chris Rock show since Will Smith witnessed a slap in ticket prices
Amy Schumer “raised and shocked” Will Smith Oscar slap accident | Oscar Awards 2022
Academy members blast ‘disrespectful’ TV broadcasts – The Hollywood Reporter