March 31, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Bad Armadillo leak in 'The Masked Singer' causes panic behind the scenes

Bad Armadillo leak in ‘The Masked Singer’ causes panic behind the scenes

Cassandra Kelley March 31, 2022 2 min read

Fox

Costumes for the Masked Singer don’t come cheap, and one lucky contestant’s costumes aren’t irreparably damaged after a high-kick fail that leads to a really bad fall…all captured on camera.

We got this shot of an armadillo going down during the filming of her televised routine—the celebrity got pretty wild with her choreography and flexibility, trying some kind of kick-ass maneuvering… but it didn’t go well.

While the spill might make you laugh, we were told that the people on set immediately panicked for a variety of reasons. First, the armadillo landed on his back, and the backup dancers broke the routine to try to help… as everyone was concerned about the celebrity’s welfare.

Another reason is the damage to the expensive outfit. We were told that they weren’t designed to take that kind of beating, and the producers were worried it could be ruined.


Fox

As we reported, this season has had its share of fashion issues… with some getting stuck and others not being able to get in and out of the stage properly.

We recently discovered that Hydra – a towering, three-headed, smoke-blowing costume – has become a style Great concern about safetyrequires only additional staff to equip them.

It may not seem like much, but kicking the armadillo high is no easy task – with or without a tied costume. An enigmatic performer’s confidence in his athletic performance/flexibility may be a valuable clue.

See also  BTS announces "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts in Las Vegas

From what we’re told, the armadillo hasn’t sustained any major injuries, and the routine will be broadcast on the show. It remains to be seen if the armadillo has escaped elimination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

First Chris Rock show since Will Smith witnessed a slap in ticket prices

March 31, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Amy Schumer “raised and shocked” Will Smith Oscar slap accident | Oscar Awards 2022

March 30, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
6 min read

Academy members blast ‘disrespectful’ TV broadcasts – The Hollywood Reporter

March 30, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad Armadillo leak in ‘The Masked Singer’ causes panic behind the scenes

March 31, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

Earndel star: The Hubble Space Telescope sees the farthest star ever, 28 billion light-years away

March 31, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

USMNT qualifies for World Cup: Don’t underestimate your loss to Costa Rica, the future is bright for American football

March 31, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Avengers have an Avengers-level ‘workaround’ for the PS5 crash

March 31, 2022 Jack Kimmons