

Play video content



Fox

Costumes for the Masked Singer don’t come cheap, and one lucky contestant’s costumes aren’t irreparably damaged after a high-kick fail that leads to a really bad fall…all captured on camera.

We got this shot of an armadillo going down during the filming of her televised routine—the celebrity got pretty wild with her choreography and flexibility, trying some kind of kick-ass maneuvering… but it didn’t go well.

While the spill might make you laugh, we were told that the people on set immediately panicked for a variety of reasons. First, the armadillo landed on his back, and the backup dancers broke the routine to try to help… as everyone was concerned about the celebrity’s welfare.

Another reason is the damage to the expensive outfit. We were told that they weren’t designed to take that kind of beating, and the producers were worried it could be ruined.



Play video content



Fox

As we reported, this season has had its share of fashion issues… with some getting stuck and others not being able to get in and out of the stage properly.

We recently discovered that Hydra – a towering, three-headed, smoke-blowing costume – has become a style Great concern about safetyrequires only additional staff to equip them.

It may not seem like much, but kicking the armadillo high is no easy task – with or without a tied costume. An enigmatic performer’s confidence in his athletic performance/flexibility may be a valuable clue. See also BTS announces "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts in Las Vegas