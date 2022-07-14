Backstage news of Sasha Banks’ first appearance since WWE exit

Sasha Banks made headlines on Wednesday when it was announced at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August, Her first public appearance Since her exit from WWE on May 16.

according to Choose a fightThe advertisement prompted several wrestling conventions to reach the banks. However, they were strictly told that the banks could not appear on their behalf until 2023. Fightful also reached out to other conference organizers who confirmed that they had reached out to bank representatives, and “a specific fixed rate was quoted.”

The report added that all wrestling-related promoters who attempted to book banks were told they were only taking non-wrestling-related bookings until January 1, 2023.

It’s not known if banks don’t accept bookings related to wrestling as a “personal preference” or tied to something contractual, according to Fightful.

WWE has not publicly confirmed or denied the banks Reported the release of the company.

One wrestling promoter who reached out to Banks on Wednesday said they “can’t imagine her not being released at this point.”

Many of the WWE talents who followed Fightful are also under the impression that The Boss went from WWE. We previously noted how WWE Creative operates on the premise that Banks are working with the company, with “several high-level talent” referring to Fightful Banks being released last month, confirming earlier reports from Raj Jerry And the wrestling.

last week, PWInsder She mentioned that Banks may be involved in “some autographs outside of WWE” as early as this fall. It remains to be seen if those signatures will also be unrelated to wrestling, such as C2E2 or other comic book agreements.

