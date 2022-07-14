July 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Backstage news of Sasha Banks' first appearance since WWE exit

Backstage news of Sasha Banks’ first appearance since WWE exit

Cassandra Kelley July 14, 2022 2 min read

Sasha Banks made headlines on Wednesday when it was announced at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August, Her first public appearance Since her exit from WWE on May 16.

according to Choose a fightThe advertisement prompted several wrestling conventions to reach the banks. However, they were strictly told that the banks could not appear on their behalf until 2023. Fightful also reached out to other conference organizers who confirmed that they had reached out to bank representatives, and “a specific fixed rate was quoted.”

The report added that all wrestling-related promoters who attempted to book banks were told they were only taking non-wrestling-related bookings until January 1, 2023.

It’s not known if banks don’t accept bookings related to wrestling as a “personal preference” or tied to something contractual, according to Fightful.

WWE has not publicly confirmed or denied the banks Reported the release of the company.

One wrestling promoter who reached out to Banks on Wednesday said they “can’t imagine her not being released at this point.”

Many of the WWE talents who followed Fightful are also under the impression that The Boss went from WWE. We previously noted how WWE Creative operates on the premise that Banks are working with the company, with “several high-level talent” referring to Fightful Banks being released last month, confirming earlier reports from Raj Jerry And the wrestling.

last week, PWInsder She mentioned that Banks may be involved in “some autographs outside of WWE” as early as this fall. It remains to be seen if those signatures will also be unrelated to wrestling, such as C2E2 or other comic book agreements.

Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Farnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or Koska Reeves at The Mandalorian, you won’t want to miss a photo shoot and autograph! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k https://t.co/UFpdSIEGYP

picture

See also  Taylor Swift tells alumni to embrace panic in NYU commencement speech

Do you have a news tip or correction? send it to me [email protected]

count

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Britney Spears conservative case: Jimmy Spears will be impeached

July 14, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Amber Heard closed by judge for jury fraud in Depp’s case

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Production of ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ has been discontinued, and OG Cast is furious

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Backstage news of Sasha Banks’ first appearance since WWE exit

July 14, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

A mysterious fast radio explosion in space has a ‘heartbeat’ pattern.

July 14, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Knicks and Jazz to participate in Donovan Mitchell business talks

July 14, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Nintendo acquires animation studio that will become ‘Nintendo Pictures’

July 14, 2022 Jack Kimmons