Back to back netcode mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shown works on Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. owns. One of the biggest and most niche competitive scenes in all of the fighting games, but every title has been cursed with substandard online play for over a decade now.











Late last year, we covered a software engineer according to the handle dashWho was he Working on modifying net undo code for Nintendo Switch emulatorsAnd now he’s showing off playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the physical console itself.



















In his new development update, DShad explained that he’s gone from trying to make the undo function in the Yuzu Switch emulator to crafting a mod that works on anything that runs on Smash Ultimate.





This is apparently achieved using the Skyline plug-in system that allows users to load their code into games without having to open it hard.





DShad showed footage of an online match of Smash Ultimate being played between the Switch and the emulator on PC, which is very interesting to watch.





As promised, more details about the current optimization on undo mods for smash Ultimate.

Watch the video first (sorry in advance for my English 🤣) and read below for summary information. pic.twitter.com/CIxCSsrBL7 – DShad (@DShad66) 12 March 2022





Just because the model works technically doesn’t mean it’s close to being ready for general use, however, as DShad explains, this implementation is still in the proof-of-concept stage even though it looks promising so far.







The video shows one of the hardest issues to overcome so far with switching off sync from the emulator and not correcting itself.





Dashad says he can’t promise now that this dream will eventually succeed and has taken moderate expectations even though he still thinks it should be possible with more work and knowledge.





The previously shown model could have worked with any Yuzu-running fighting game featuring footage from Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown, but the current work in progress focuses solely on Smash Ultimate at the moment.





For now, if you want my reasoning, I think it’s still possible as long as I fix the error I already have + final restore state (stock, time, mess,…) – DShad (@DShad66) 12 March 2022





The designer believes that it will be easier to maintain this method once it is fully realized, but getting to this point is the tricky part.





Rollback has been shown to work well on Switch in fighters like Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid although the selections are still pretty slim, as incoming network code updates for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax won’t be coming to Nintendo whether order.





To get something like this working on the Switch itself, users will need to modify their consoles, which is hard to recommend without proper knowledge and understanding of the potential consequences (such as being banned from official Nintendo servers).





However, it’s impressive seeing the rollback not only work in Smash Ultimate, but do so across platforms between the actual Switch and the simulator.





It looks like DShad has made significant progress in just a few months, and it will be very difficult if it ends up paying off.





With no mod development timeline of course, Smash fans will need to wait and see if this one day turns out to be a reality through the dedication of other fans.



















