Ax-1 Special Mission to the Space Station: Live Updates

The launch of the Ax-1 is based on the Artemis 1 . fuel supply test

At a press conference this evening, NASA officials said Axiom Space’s special Axiom Space mission is ready to blast off to the International Space Station as early as April 3 at 1:13 p.m. EDT (1713 GMT), but only if it completes NASA is mission critical. Fuel testing of the new Space Launch System Megarocket.

The Ax-1 mission, which will launch four private spaceflights to the station in a 10-day trip, eight of them aboard the International Space Station, aboard a SpaceX rocket. SpaceX Pad 39A is used at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis Space Launch System rocket stands atop nearby Pad39B for a “vital rehearsal” scheduled for April 1 through April 3.

NASA will likely complete the Artemis 1 refueling test early enough on April 3 for the Ax-1 to fly. If not, NASA said, the launch window for the special mission will extend until at least April 7.