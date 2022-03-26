March 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The four members of the Axiom Space Ax-1 crew: Michael Lopez-Alegria, former NASA astronaut, Axiom Space vice president and Ax-1 commander; Larry Connor, U.S. real estate entrepreneur and Ax-1 pilot; Mark Pathy, Canadian investor and philanthropist; and Eytan Stibbe, Israeli businessman and fighter pilot.

Ax-1 Special Mission to the Space Station: Live Updates

Iris Pearce March 26, 2022 2 min read

refresh

The launch of the Ax-1 is based on the Artemis 1 . fuel supply test

At a press conference this evening, NASA officials said Axiom Space’s special Axiom Space mission is ready to blast off to the International Space Station as early as April 3 at 1:13 p.m. EDT (1713 GMT), but only if it completes NASA is mission critical. Fuel testing of the new Space Launch System Megarocket.

The Ax-1 mission, which will launch four private spaceflights to the station in a 10-day trip, eight of them aboard the International Space Station, aboard a SpaceX rocket. SpaceX Pad 39A is used at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis Space Launch System rocket stands atop nearby Pad39B for a “vital rehearsal” scheduled for April 1 through April 3.

NASA will likely complete the Artemis 1 refueling test early enough on April 3 for the Ax-1 to fly. If not, NASA said, the launch window for the special mission will extend until at least April 7.

Mission Ax-1 clears flight readiness review

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space completed a full-day flight readiness review meeting today, March 25, for the planned Axiom (Ax-1) mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch no later than April 3, 2022.

The mission, which will be launched on SpaceX Falcon 9 missile and dragon crew A spacecraft, which will carry four private astronauts to the space station for the first time. It is the station’s first entirely private mission in its more than 20-year history.

The Ax-1 will launch former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and pay passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eitan Stipe. Lopez Allegria will lead the flight. Space travelers will spend 10 days in space and plan to conduct a series of scientific experiments and studies on the space station while also enjoying the experience of commercial spaceflight.

See also  NASA's James Webb Space Telescope mirror beats expectations as alignment continues

“During the ten-day mission, the crew will spend eight days at the International Space Station conducting scientific research, outreach and commercial activities,” NASA officials said in a statement.

NASA will hold a remote press conference tonight at 6 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) To discuss plans for the Ax-1 mission. You can listen to the assignment live here.

Talking during tonight’s press conference will be:

  • Catherine Lueders, Associate Administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate
  • Dana Weigl, deputy program manager for NASA’s International Space Station
  • Angela Hart, Program Administrator, NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Program
  • Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space
  • Derek Hassmann, Director of Operations, Axiom Space
  • William Gerstenmaier, Vice President, Flight Building and Reliability, SpaceX

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Now you can hear your voice on Mars

March 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Apollo 17 lunar sample newly opened and revealed by NASA

March 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

The new image of the sun is different from anything we have seen before

March 25, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Ax-1 Special Mission to the Space Station: Live Updates

March 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Lisa Leslie, inducted into the Family Hall of Fame, said she was asked not to make a “big fuss” about Britney Greiner’s position.

March 26, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

iFixit’s Mac Studio Decomposition Reveals its Brutal Cooling System

March 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Germany says it is moving to cut the cord on Russian energy

March 26, 2022 Louie Daves