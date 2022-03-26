Ax-1 Special Mission to the Space Station: Live Updates

refresh
The launch of the Ax-1 is based on the Artemis 1 . fuel supply test
At a press conference this evening, NASA officials said Axiom Space’s special Axiom Space mission is ready to blast off to the International Space Station as early as April 3 at 1:13 p.m. EDT (1713 GMT), but only if it completes NASA is mission critical. Fuel testing of the new Space Launch System Megarocket.
The Ax-1 mission, which will launch four private spaceflights to the station in a 10-day trip, eight of them aboard the International Space Station, aboard a SpaceX rocket. SpaceX Pad 39A is used at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis Space Launch System rocket stands atop nearby Pad39B for a “vital rehearsal” scheduled for April 1 through April 3.
NASA will likely complete the Artemis 1 refueling test early enough on April 3 for the Ax-1 to fly. If not, NASA said, the launch window for the special mission will extend until at least April 7.
Mission Ax-1 clears flight readiness review
NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space completed a full-day flight readiness review meeting today, March 25, for the planned Axiom (Ax-1) mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch no later than April 3, 2022.
The mission, which will be launched on SpaceX Falcon 9 missile and dragon crew A spacecraft, which will carry four private astronauts to the space station for the first time. It is the station’s first entirely private mission in its more than 20-year history.
The Ax-1 will launch former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and pay passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eitan Stipe. Lopez Allegria will lead the flight. Space travelers will spend 10 days in space and plan to conduct a series of scientific experiments and studies on the space station while also enjoying the experience of commercial spaceflight.
“During the ten-day mission, the crew will spend eight days at the International Space Station conducting scientific research, outreach and commercial activities,” NASA officials said in a statement.
NASA will hold a remote press conference tonight at 6 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) To discuss plans for the Ax-1 mission. You can listen to the assignment live here.
Talking during tonight’s press conference will be:
- Catherine Lueders, Associate Administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate
- Dana Weigl, deputy program manager for NASA’s International Space Station
- Angela Hart, Program Administrator, NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Program
- Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space
- Derek Hassmann, Director of Operations, Axiom Space
- William Gerstenmaier, Vice President, Flight Building and Reliability, SpaceX
