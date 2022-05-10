Awful performance Dillon Brooks saves the Warriors from themselves

The Chase Center crowd was asleep for four quarters. Clay Thompson couldn’t buy a bucket. Draymond Green shot twice. Jordan Bowl gave a vintage performance at the 2019 Jordan Bowl, which means it was poor. Mike Brown inexplicably played Damion Lee for 13 minutes, finishing the match 1 to 6.

but the Golden State Warriors He still beats the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series, 101-98. And for that, they have the Grizzlies Swingman Dillon Brooks To thank.

Brooks, after being suspended for one game due to injury / Gary Payton, came out with a linen, ready to make up for lost playing time. Brooks, Sans Memphis star Ja Morante, decided to dodge at every opportunity. By the end of the game, with the Grizzlies fully advanced, Brooks was 5v19 off the ground and only 2v9 out of the arc. A component of his surroundings was 3 pointers stored on the bell, when the result was no longer in question.

Obviously, Brooks wasn’t the only player on the field to mess it up. His teammate Jarren Jackson Jr. couldn’t find the hoop either. But my dear Lord, it was Brooks who enforced the order. Here’s his pick for the third quarter of the shot: missed 3 pointers, missed layup, ball thrown (!), missed 3 pointer, missed jump, missed 3 pointers, missed 2 pointer.

Here’s the relevant part of play by play after checking in again at the 8:37 mark of the final frame: foul, spin, spin, 3-pointer (!), 3-pointer missing, shot blocked, 3-pointer missed, foul.





After the game, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said of Brooks, who scored 39 minutes: “I got so much confidence in him. I loved what he was doing defensively, he had a big three, two big late in the game, it wasn’t the ball I just didn’t bounce him the most The match. But I have a lot of confidence in that guy.”

Brooks is indeed a valuable piece of the Grizzlies team. Warriors would gladly let him shoot 19 times in Game 5 if he so chose.