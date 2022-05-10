Awful performance Dillon Brooks saves the Warriors from themselves

The Chase Center crowd was asleep for four quarters. Clay Thompson couldn’t buy a bucket. Draymond Green shot twice. Jordan Bowl gave a vintage performance at the 2019 Jordan Bowl, which means it was poor. Mike Brown inexplicably played Damion Lee for 13 minutes, finishing the match 1 to 6.
but the Golden State Warriors He still beats the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series, 101-98. And for that, they have the Grizzlies Swingman Dillon Brooks To thank.
