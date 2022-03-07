Average gas price per block rises above $4 a gallon, says AAA

The average price of gas in Massachusetts is above $4 a gallon, according to the AAA

The average price of regular gasoline in Massachusetts rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since the Great Recession, according to the AAA.

The AAA said the average gas price in the Bay State rose from $3,959 a gallon on Saturday to $4.16 a gallon on Monday.

NewsCenter 5 found prices for regular gasoline as low as $4.29 a gallon at some stations on Saturday and Sunday.

Gasoline price hike is attributed to Instability in Ukraine caused by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Previously, the average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3,618 a gallon last week, $3,441 a gallon last month, and $2.68 a gallon last year.

As of Sunday, it costs an average of $61.19 to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular unleaded gasoline. Just last month, the cost to fill a 15-gallon tank was about $10 less with an average of $51.62. A year ago, the cost was under $20 at an average of $40.20.

According to AAA dataThe highest recorded price for regular unleaded gasoline is $4,092 per gallon, which was set on July 8, 2008.

The AAA said the national average price for regular gasoline rose from $3,992 a gallon on Saturday to $4,009 a gallon on Sunday. The highest national average price for regular unleaded gas was recorded on July 17, 2008, at $4.114 per gallon.