March 8, 2022

Average gas price per block rises above $4 a gallon, says AAA

Iris Pearce March 7, 2022 3 min read

Katie is back with increased gas prices. Katie: During the first full week of Russia Info Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by nearly 41 cents, according to AAA. That’s the second-largest JP against national average prices in a week, GASBUDDY.TS reports. Now, the national average for gas is $4.06. These are the highest prices since 2008. The highest prices ever were set in July of that year, at $4.10 per gallon. Overnight, Massachusetts gas prices soared by an average of $4.16 a gallon. Depending on where you live, you can pay more. In this Hyde Park situation, gas prices are close to $5 a gallon, so how can you save? Experts say using apps like GAS BUDDY can help you find SGA stations at low prices. Also avoid accelerating or stopping the speed of those activities that increase fuel consumption significantly

The average price of regular gasoline in Massachusetts rose above $4 a gallon for the first time since the Great Recession, according to the AAAAAA, the average price of gas in the Bay State rose from $3,959 a gallon on Saturday to $4.16 a gallon on a day Saturday. News Center 5 found regular gasoline prices as high as $4.29 a gallon at some stations on Saturday and Sunday, and the rise in gasoline prices is attributed to the instability in Ukraine caused by the ongoing Russian invasion. Gas in Massachusetts was $3,618 a gallon last week, $3,441 a gallon last month, and $2.68 a gallon last year, and as of Sunday, the average cost to fill a 15-gallon tank with unleaded gasoline is $61.19. Just last month, the cost to fill a 15-gallon tank was about $10 less with an average of $51.62. A year ago, it cost less than $20 at an average of $40.20, and according to AAA data, the highest average price on record for regular unleaded gasoline is $4,092 per gallon, which was set on July 8, 2008. The price of regular gasoline has risen From $3,992 a gallon on Saturday to $4,009 a gallon on Sunday. The highest national average price for regular unleaded gas was recorded on July 17, 2008, at $4.114 per gallon.

