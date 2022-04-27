Avatar 2 preview at CinemaCon – The Hollywood Reporter

CinemaCon Wearing their 3D glasses, the delegates enthusiastically welcomed their return to Pandora by getting a first look at the stunning trailer for James CameronNewly titled sequel Avatar: Water Road, Wednesday during the Disney Slate Show at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

“We need to make sure [audiences] Producer Jon Landau said in the introduction to the trailer, which will be released next week, exclusively in theaters, ahead of Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Landau additionally announced plans to re-release the original symbol picture On September 23 in theaters, with image and sound restored.

Landau stated that each part of the four sequences – the first, water road, set for a December 16 release – will focus on the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington and Navi Nitteri, played by Zoe Saldana and their family, as they go to all lengths to keep each other safe; Each is a standalone movie “together they are an epic saga that is more connected”.

Set in a story that takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film, the dazzling footage in the teaser trailer focuses on Jake and Neytiri and includes gorgeous shots of Pandora’s bright blue waters – both above and below the surface; Turok, the flying creatures featured in the first movie; And new whale-like creatures.

Returning characters also include Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. The movie also features some famous newcomers including Vin Diesel and Cameron Titanic Actress Kate Winslet. Behind-the-scenes talent includes Oscar-winning director of photography Russell Carpenter for Cameron Titanic Dubai ports. symbol picture’Visual effects are back at Weta FX in New Zealand, led by Senior VFX Supervisor and four-time Academy Award winner Joe Letterer.

Released in 2009, Cameron symbol picture It quickly became the highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office, with over $2.8 billion. He has also been credited with ushering in the 3D digital age and introducing new production tools and techniques in areas such as performance capture and virtual production. The movie sequel is one of the most awaited films of the last decade.

“We set out to push the boundaries of what cinema can do,” Cameron said in a video message from New Zealand, where the film is being made. He reminded the exhibitors that they are “partners,” adding, “John and I are here with you. We can do it.”

As in recent years, CinemaCon’s sponsor Dolby has outfitted the Colosseum – CinemaCon’s flagship venue – with immersive Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision, meaning it installed the company’s premium 4K, high dynamic range, high frame rate and light projection 3D laser-based. the system. this is possible Avatar 2 Filmmakers to make a great show.

It is expected to be presented by Cameron, Landau and Lightstorm Entertainment, along with 20th Century and Disney Avatar 2 at Variety of shapes To support a range of theater combinations, including the use of 3D and 4K and a high frame rate of 48 fps.

On Tuesday at CinemaCon, John Fethian, President and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners, noted that Avatar 2 It will have more versions From which movie “in movie history” when it hits theaters: “We’re talking about high definition, high frame rates, 3D, Imax, PLF, different sound systems and 160 different languages.”

“He is working closely with our members around the world to showcase his film in the best possible way,” said Vithian. “Jim is unique. It’s cool. There may only be a few hundred screens in a [some of the formats] but he wants [Avatar 2] on those screens. It’s time to make sure your lighting levels are correct and everything about the image is correct. We’re excited about that.”

Before 2009 version symbol picturecreated by Cameron More than 100 copies From outputs in different lighting levels, 2D, 3D, HD and audio systems. It was the most ambitious digital release at the time.

Cameron previously used CinemaCon as a platform to discuss the potential for higher frame rates. Director A Presentation at CinemaCon 2011 Comparing 3D content – a medieval dinner and an action scene – projected at 24 fps, 48 ​​fps and 60 fps. While playing the clips, Cameron shared his notes, including some distracting flashing happening at 24fps (which has been blamed for causing some viewers to get headaches when viewing in 3D) and pointing to a smoother higher frame rate image.