Right when the Tampa Bay Lightning looked to beat the Colorado Avalanche in this Stanley Cup Final, they reminded fans of why they are back-to-back champions. Take Game 3, for example, when the Bolts responded to a 7-0 tournament defeat before winning 6-2 at the Amalie Arena, extending a streak many believed was over. Or Friday, when Tampa – that left Game 4 with a loss and Concern management – She entered a swinging arena to knock out Avs with a Stanley Cup on the line.
Lightning’s resilience will be essential again in Game 6. Tampa returns to its ice home Sunday night with a chance to force Game 7. In the meantime, the avalanche hopes to end Lightning’s bid to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row to win its third trophy. The championship in franchise history and the first since 2001.
Tampa did 8-2 at home this post-season, but Colorado (8-1 on the road) has proven to be traveling as well as its rival hosts. If the Lightning team wins, they will be a game away from becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. However, Colorado hopes to prove its dominance in the regular season (record 56-19-7, tops in the Western Conference) translating when it matters most.
Puck Drop is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena. The game will air on ABC and is also available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
