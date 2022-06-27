Avalanche vs. Lightning Score, Stanley Cup Final 6: Tampa aims to put Game 7’s championship on the line

Right when the Tampa Bay Lightning looked to beat the Colorado Avalanche in this Stanley Cup Final, they reminded fans of why they are back-to-back champions. Take Game 3, for example, when the Bolts responded to a 7-0 tournament defeat before winning 6-2 at the Amalie Arena, extending a streak many believed was over. Or Friday, when Tampa – that left Game 4 with a loss and Concern management – She entered a swinging arena to knock out Avs with a Stanley Cup on the line.

Lightning’s resilience will be essential again in Game 6. Tampa returns to its ice home Sunday night with a chance to force Game 7. In the meantime, the avalanche hopes to end Lightning’s bid to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row to win its third trophy. The championship in franchise history and the first since 2001.

Tampa did 8-2 at home this post-season, but Colorado (8-1 on the road) has proven to be traveling as well as its rival hosts. If the Lightning team wins, they will be a game away from becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. However, Colorado hopes to prove its dominance in the regular season (record 56-19-7, tops in the Western Conference) translating when it matters most.

Puck Drop is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena. The game will air on ABC and is also available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).