July 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Avalanche brings back the signals of Valery Neshushkin | NHL.com

Teri Riley July 12, 2022

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed its forward Valery Nesushkin For an eight-year contract until the 2029-30 season.

Nesushkin, 27, scored his career-highs in goals (25), assists (27), points (52) and winning goals (5) in 2021-22. He ranked sixth in the team in terms of number of goals and tied for third place in the match winners while walking with the club in summary stats (2). Nichuchskin averaged a career high of 19:02 of icy time on the night and was +21 for the season, helping Colorado reach 44-12-6 with him in the lineup. After scoring only three multi-goal games in his previous six seasons combined, Nesushkin made five multi-goal goals in 2021-22. He also had seven consecutive points from April 9-22, the longest streak of his career.

In the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, Nesushkin scored a career high with nine goals, six assists, and 15 points, helping Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. He ranked third among the avalanche skaters in terms of goals, tied for fifth in points and tied two game-winners for second place. Nichushkin averaged 20:16 ice time per game in the postseason, placing fifth on the team and third among the Colorado forwards. He walked the Avs’ way with four goals in the Stanley Cup Final and tied for third with six points.

Since being signed by Colorado as a free agent on August 19, 2019, Nichushkin has scored 100 points (48g/52a) and a +56 rating, which ranks him third among all avalanche attackers during that time. In his three seasons with Colorado, Nichushkin’s four shortlisted numbers were the most by an Avalanche player, while his number of 238 reached second (Gabriel Landeskog, 261) among the team’s strikers.

“Signing Val on a long-term deal has been a top priority for us this season, as he has been one of the most sought after strikers on the open market,” said Joe Sakic, Avalanche’s head of hockey operations. “Val is a big winger, strong, fast, stubborn and ruthless. He can play front row with our best players, you can move him up and down the squad. He plays power play, penalty kicks, whatever position you need. He works hard off the ice. Also in the gym he’s such a humble person and a great teammate. He’s an important player in our squad and a big reason why we won the Stanley Cup.”

Chelyabinsk, Russia, has appeared in 55 of the 56 avalanche games of the short 2020-21 season, the second most on a team, and has appeared in the fourth most games (182 draws) since joining the team ahead. 2019-20 campaign. During his first season an Avalanche jacket, Nichushkin finished with a career best rating of +26 plus/minus, which ranked second on Avalanche and tied for eighth in the NHL. Only three NHL forwards have scored an over/under rating: Artemi Panarin (+36), Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point (both +28). Nikita Kucherov tied Nishushkin at +26.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (tenth overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Nichushkin has amassed 174 points (71 g/103a) in 405 NHL regular-season games and 24 points (13 g/103a) in 62 a comprehensive post-season outing.

Nichushkin also appeared in five career contests (0g/4a) with the Dallas Texas Stars, and wore 104 games in KHL (31g/26a) in Russia with Traktor Chelyabinsk and CSKA Moscow. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right winger has scored 23 points (10g/13a) in the KHL’s 53 professional postseason competitions.

Nichushkin spent two seasons skating for CSKA Moscow from 2016-2018 and was selected to the KHL All-Star Game in 2016-2017 after scoring 24 points (11g/13a) in 36 regular season outings. He scored 27 points (16g/11a) in 50 games in the 2017-2018 season while also leading the team with seven consecutive goals, two of them in overtime.

Internationally, Nichushkin (pronounced nih-CHOOSH-kihn) won a bronze medal with Team Russia at the 2017 IIHF World Championships and represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympics. He also won a bronze with Russia at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships and competed in the 2011 World Junior A Challenge, 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2012 and 2013 IIHF World Championship.

