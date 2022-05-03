Australian interest rate decision in May 2022

Australia’s consumer price index jumped 2.1% for the first quarter of 2022, with food, gasoline and other consumer goods prices rising.

Australia raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, a widely expected move as consumer prices soar.

Its central bank said Tuesday that its cash rate will rise by 25 basis points to 0.35% – the first rate increase since November 2010.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said it was a good time to start withdrawing some of the “extraordinary monetary support” that has been put in place to help the Australian economy during the pandemic.

“The economy has proven resilient and inflation has rebounded more quickly and to a higher level than expected,” Lowe said in a statement. “There is also evidence that wage growth is recovering. Given this, and the very low level of interest rates, it is appropriate to begin the process of monetary normalization.”

The increase was larger than analysts’ estimates of 15 basis points, to 0.25 percent, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 32 economists.

Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at Australian financial services firm AMP, said the scale of the rate increase was above market expectations. “It appears that the Reserve Bank of Australia has partially accepted the argument that it has to do something crucial in order,” he said [to] It indicates its intention to bring down inflation again.”