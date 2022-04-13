April 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City: Champions League Quarter-finals, second leg – live! | football

Teri Riley April 14, 2022




17:03

Full-time: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (again: 0-1)

peep! peep! peeeeeeeeeeeep! It was all over at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Manchester City advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Their players celebrate with a big group hug before going to greet their fans.




17:01

90 + 12 minutes: Ake makes a fine shot from Suarez in the City penalty area and then saves Ederson from Correa. Wonderful!




17:00

90 + 9 minutes: The ball was pushed towards the City goal, but Ederson took a clear shot and fell with an impact. will live. On the touch line, Simeone applauds the Atletico fans.

He paused to advance onto the pitch and gave his player Stefan Savic a shrill voice, desperately telling him to calm down and carry on with the game. Again, I can’t stress enough how much fun this is. Phil Foden is a hilarious fit who laughs at Simeone… who is also booked.




16:57

90 + 8 minutes: Joao Cancelo has been booked for a foul play on the left side of the City penalty area. Free kick for Atletico in a very dangerous area.




16:56

90 + 7 minutes: Phil Foden got a yellow card for going with his blue bandage.




16:55

90 + 7 minutes: Sterling plays in Gundogan, who looks certain to score but Oblak falls back to save brilliantly.




16:54

90 + 3 minutes: I think it was just because of an error on Fernandinho that she was booked but I can’t be sure. and what is that? Now Riyad Mahrez enters the book to waste time.

Manchester City's Fernandinho (left) is fouled by Matthews Cunha of Atletico Madrid (second from the left).

 Manchester City’s Fernandinho (left) is fouled by Matthews Cunha of Atletico Madrid (second from the left). Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marco/AFP/Getty Images

updated




16:52

90 minutes: Felipe completely loses ground after being sent off and a backroom staffer at Atletico must drag him away. He storms the tunnel with a massive funk. This is tremendous fun.




16:51

89 minutes: Phil Foden is tackled by Felipe and gets hurt on the touchline. Stefan Savic runs fast to try and drag him to his feet. This entails a team clash involving many players and staff from both teams.

It looks like Savic grabbed someone but got a yellow card. Nathan Ake was booked as well, while Philby got a second yellow for the original foul on Phil Foden. This is the kind of scenes we all love to see but have to pretend we don’t.

Referee Daniel Seibert awarded a red card to Felipe of Atletico Madrid.

 Referee Daniel Seibert awarded a red card to Felipe of Atletico Madrid. Photo: Sean Pottrell/Getty Images

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling meets Stefan Savic, Atletico Madrid's.

 The voice of klaxon handbags. Photo: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

updated




16:47

87 minutes: John Stones brilliantly blocks Cunha’s shot after the player received a knockout from Korea. It was Atletico’s best chance of the match so far.




16:46

86 minutes: Coming back to Correa’s sentence appeal – I can’t believe it wasn’t issued. Rodri received a handful of the players shirt and was pulling it off, while Joao Cancelo dropped it. Video Assistant Referee Marco Fritz may have been asleep in his position.




16:44

84 minutes: City are laying siege to the Atletico penalty area, which is not an area of ​​the stadium the hosts want to enter as the clock approaches.




16:42

81 minutes: Shot from a free kick by Mahrez inside the penalty area of ​​​​Atletico and it was cleared. Atletico double substitution: Luis Suarez and Matthews Cunha for Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix.




16:38

77 minutes: Correa falls into the City penalty area and asks for a penalty kick while the ball rings towards Carrasco on the left side of the area. No penalty imminent, although Correa appears to have been fouled by both Joao Cancelo, who missed him, and Rodri, who had a good handful of his shirt off. City vacation.

updated




16:35

75 minutes: Angel Correa gave Sterling a slip and a wide play to Carrasco. His cross is blocked, then Reinildo sends out another cross which is removed by the Stones.




16:33

73 minutes: Kyle Walker goes to the floor again and signals to the bench that he is unable to continue, which led to more whistles and jeers from the audience. He was replaced by Nathan Ake. He entered the left-back position, and Joao Cancelo moved to the right-back position.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker assists Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid.

 Kyle Walker helped Manchester City’s Thomas Lemar of Atletico Madrid before leaving the field. Photography: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

updated




16:31

71 minutes: This is the three substitution of Atletico: Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco in place of Lodi, Koke and Griezmann.




16:30

70 minutes: Rodrigo de Paul, only as part of the Atletico trio’s replacement (more), is shooting wide in the standing position. Walker returned to the field, moving very cautiously.




16:28

68 minutes: Walker is still receiving treatment as Atletico fans mocked him and Simeone nodded furiously at the touchline.




16:26

67 minutes: Kyle Walker intercepted Lodi’s header from the touchline and then fell injured after the duo landed in a pile. He’s looking at a great deal of ordeal after what seemed to be a fairly innocuous meeting.




16:23

64 minutes: Bernardo Silva steals the ball from Kondogbia about 20 yards outside the Atletico penalty area and appears to be running towards goal but is penalized for a foul.




16:22

62 minutes: Still lacking that killer pass, Atletico continued to dominate in the second half. Antoine Griezmann drops into the right inner channel looking for a free kick but does not take it.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid against Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City.

 Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid player, is moving forward. Photograph: Susanna Vera/Reuters

updated




16:19

59 minutes: Manchester They are starting to look a little nervous as Atletico gather momentum with their boisterous crowd behind them with good sound.




16:16

56 minutes: Atlético is in the lead at the moment, but they lack so much precision and subtlety. The final ball as they say. They came close again when Griezmann hit the ball off the post after connecting it to a ball that jumped its way outside the City penalty area.




16:15

55 minutes: Ederson clears the Koke ball over the top but only as far as Renan Lodi. Crosses towards Joao Felix, who stretches each string but cannot connect. It was offside again.




16:12

53 minutes: Felipe hits the ball against his teammate Reinildo and the ball rolls back and hits the corner flag and remains in play. Felipe puts it a goal kick from Mahrez.




16:10

50 minutes: Geoffrey Kondogbia won a free kick deep in his own half after being physically examined by Bernardo Silva.




16:08

47 minutes: Koke tries to catch Joao Feliz with a ball in the back through the middle. It was intercepted but the attacker was several meters away from offside anyway.




16:07

48 minutes: Just like the first half, Atletico ramped up their intensity in the first two minutes of a second. Kyle Walker grabs a leg to get the ball off Griezmann and sends it down.




16:06

47 minutes: Antoine Griezmann cuts from the right and hits the side net under the pressure of Laporte. corner. Nothing comes of it though and Felipe made a good grip by throwing himself into the ball as it went in.




16:05

Second half: Manchester City 0-0 Atletico Madrid (aggregate games: 0-1)

46 minutes: Play resumes with no changes to people on either side…so far. There has been one slight change so far as Phil Foden is now wearing a blue bandage.




16:02

e-mail: “Foden has been a shadow of himself since the aerial challenge,” Eamonn wrote. “You can see that the Atletico players are teasing him. You wouldn’t be surprised to see him hooked.”

He is not mistaken. Whether he was feeling scared or suffering the ill effects of that blow to the head early on, Foden was a very marginal character, albeit someone as prominent as a sore thumb (or actually sore Phil Foden) with that beige bandage wrapped around his head.




15:50

Half time: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (Total: 0-1)

peep: Something of an ordeal for anyone who has had to play in or watch, the first half is coming to a close at Rahma’s end. Manchester He hit the shaft once but was kept at arm’s length and not much happened. Both managers will be happy.




15:48

44 minutes: Atletico players surround the referee and look for a yellow card for John Stones after Joao Felix fouls. In the comments box on BT Sport, Darren Fletcher and Glenn Hoddle grab their pearls and frown like a pair of Victorian ladies upon seeing this outrageous bluff you don’t see week after week in the Premier League.

Referee Daniel Seibert interacts with Koke of Atletico Madrid and his teammates.

 Referee Daniel Seibert interacts with Koke of Atletico Madrid and his teammates. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

updated




15:43

42 minutes: This is very similar to the Atlético that we were expecting – a stubborn, strong defence, a long pass forward … but mainly a solid defence. The match remained goalless that night but City led 1-0 on aggregate.

updated




15:41

40 minutes: Kyle Walker beats Lodi on the right, penetrates inside and tries to shoot. Reinildo blocks.




15:38

37 minutes: City continue to dominate after weathering their hosts’ early storm, but are creating few chances. Cancelo advances from the left and tries to hit one goal from outside the penalty area, but sends his shot high, far from the top corner he was shooting.




15:36

34 minutes: The ball was played wide to Lodi on the left and stormed inside before coming down to Lemar. A promising move ends with Ederson descending to claim a skewed shot for Jeffrey Kondogbia from a distance that appeared to slide wide.




15:32

32 minutes: Having hit the post with this attempt, the ball rebounded to Gundogan, who attempted to header it past Oblak. He only managed to shove it straight into Felipe’s face, a case from which he is sure to take some simple solace.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is under pressure from Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava.

 Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan is under pressure from Atletico Madrid’s Reinildo Mandava. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

updated

