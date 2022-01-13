January 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

At least three killed in train derailment in India News

Byron Rodgers January 14, 2022 2 min read

Three people were killed and 250 others injured when a Guwahati-Bikaner express train derailed in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, Indian officials said.

read more:

At least 18 people have been killed in a road accident in northwestern India

According to the Indian Ministry of Railways, train number 15633, which left Bikaner at 5:00 pm local time, derailed after crossing the New Domohani station under the Alipurduar Junction railway line.

The train was carrying 1,053 passengers at the time of the accident, a railway statement said. He also mentioned that all the necessary work is being done to rescue the occupants of the cars.

Local media reported that there were 24 cars on the train, 12 of which derailed and two overturned. Indian Railways says rescue operations are almost complete, though about 14 people are trapped.



A spokesman for the Northeast Border Railway said the relief train was on its way to the scene with medical equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to Railway Minister Aswini Vaishna and offered to balance the situation after the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured heal soon,” he said.



See also  Sanjay Verma: Ambassador who did not stop traveling in the midst of epidemic | Madrid

Commenting on the rescue operation, Vaishnav said the death toll in the accident would be divided into death, serious injury and minor injuries and compensation would be paid.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the tragedy.



He also said that the rescue and relief work was being overseen by top officials of the state government. “The injured will be given medical treatment soon,” he added.

After the accident, all trains bound for Guwahati were suspended for the time being as it was a major route.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Govt-19: About 250,000 new corona virus cases in India are 13% positive

January 13, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India: Monkeys take 2 month old baby and drown in water tank | NNDC | The world

January 13, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India offers scholarships to adults for doctoral degrees in engineering and other fields News

January 12, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

At least three killed in train derailment in India News

January 14, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Govt-19: About 250,000 new corona virus cases in India are 13% positive

January 13, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India: Monkeys take 2 month old baby and drown in water tank | NNDC | The world

January 13, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India offers scholarships to adults for doctoral degrees in engineering and other fields News

January 12, 2022 Byron Rodgers