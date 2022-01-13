At least three killed in train derailment in India News

Three people were killed and 250 others injured when a Guwahati-Bikaner express train derailed in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, Indian officials said.

According to the Indian Ministry of Railways, train number 15633, which left Bikaner at 5:00 pm local time, derailed after crossing the New Domohani station under the Alipurduar Junction railway line.

The train was carrying 1,053 passengers at the time of the accident, a railway statement said. He also mentioned that all the necessary work is being done to rescue the occupants of the cars.

Local media reported that there were 24 cars on the train, 12 of which derailed and two overturned. Indian Railways says rescue operations are almost complete, though about 14 people are trapped.

In an unfortunate incident today, train no. 15633 Bikaner – Guwahati Express derailed near New Domohani station under Alipurduar JN section of NF Railway. The rescue operation is already over. Railways has announced relief amount for the dead and injured.

A spokesman for the Northeast Border Railway said the relief train was on its way to the scene with medical equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to Railway Minister Aswini Vaishna and offered to balance the situation after the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured heal soon,” he said.

Railway Minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnav examined the situation following the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the families of the dead. May the wounded heal quickly.

Commenting on the rescue operation, Vaishnav said the death toll in the accident would be divided into death, serious injury and minor injuries and compensation would be paid.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the tragedy.

Deep concern over hearing of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express crash in Mainakuri.

Senior officials of the state government, DM / SP / IG are overseeing the rescue and relief operations in North Bengal. The injured will be given medical treatment soon.

He also said that the rescue and relief work was being overseen by top officials of the state government. “The injured will be given medical treatment soon,” he added.

After the accident, all trains bound for Guwahati were suspended for the time being as it was a major route.