At least nine people were killed when a passenger train derailed

New Delhi (CNN) – Nine killed, 36 injured in West Bengal train derailment India Thursday night, according to the train operator.

Indian Railways spokesperson Rajesh Bajpayee said four of the 12 compartments of the inter-state express train in Jalpaiguri district of the state derailed.

Another railway spokesperson, Gurmeet Kaur, said, “It seems that no one is trapped in the trains anymore. Workers restored the track to allow other trains to pass, he said.

Initial assessments reported cracks in the rail News-18, CNN affiliate, Citing local authorities.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of this tragic accident.”

“The injured will be given medical treatment soon,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on his Twitter page on Thursday that he “has his thoughts with the bereaved family” and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

India’s extensive rail network is plagued by aging infrastructure and poor maintenance, often leading to accidents.

By 2020, nearly 12,000 people will be killed in more than 13,000 train accidents across the country, according to a report from the National Crime Records Bureau last year.

More than 140 people were killed in a train derailment in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in November 2016, one of the worst incidents in recent years.

The following November, a train derailment in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh killed at least 39 people and injured 50 others.