June 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

At least 7 insurgents were killed in various operations in Indian Kashmir

Byron Rodgers June 20, 2022 2 min read
This content was released on June 20, 2022 – 08:20

Srinagar (India), June 20 (EFE) .- In the last 24 hours in Indian Kashmir, at least seven insurgents were killed during separate operations by security forces in the conflict zone, police sources said on Monday.

Four insurgents were killed in Kupwara district in north Kashmir, two in Gulkham district and one in Pulwama district in the south, police said.

“During the search operation, the undercover terrorists started firing at the security forces, which provoked retaliation,” the statement said.

These operations had the cooperation of the detained militant, who later died during an operation, a police source told Efe, who is unnamed.

Two of the insurgents suspected to have been killed were identified as Pakistanis.

According to police data, 114 terrorists, including 32 foreigners, have been killed so far this year in the Kashmir Valley.

In the wake of the recent offensive against the insurgency, targeted attacks against the Hindu community have been rampant in the Muslim-majority area.

“By targeting innocent civilians, including women and children, unarmed police and migrant workers, our efforts to bring peace to the valley will not be thwarted by terrorists. Our operations will continue simultaneously in all three parts of Kashmir, especially against foreign terrorists,” Kashmir Police Inspector General Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Affected by the separatist movement, Kashmir is one of the few Muslim-majority parts of India, and India and Pakistan have demanded full sovereignty since independence from the British Empire in 1947 after the separation of the subcontinent.

See also  Mexican Foreign Minister visits Middle East to strengthen India-India ties Mexico | USA Edition

Since the BJP-led government of the Hindu nationalist party withdrew its semi-autonomous status from Kashmir in August 2019, targeted attacks against the Hindu minority have become a growing problem in the region. EFE

sa-igr / mt / ah

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of the Content of all or part of the Efe Services is strictly prohibited without the prior and express approval of Agencia EFE SA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Mysterious portal for stars built 300 years ago by an Indian king

June 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Las Leonas beat India to win the title in the Pro League

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

South Africa and India will produce Kovit vaccines without asking for a patent

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

At least 7 insurgents were killed in various operations in Indian Kashmir

June 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

SBF and Alameda Intervene to Prevent Cryptographic Breakdown Contagion

June 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Dixie Carter reveals his surprising Impact Originals co-star at Slammiversary

June 20, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Spirals of blue light in New Zealand’s night sky leave stargazers ‘kind of frightened’ | New Zealand

June 20, 2022 Iris Pearce