At least 7 insurgents were killed in various operations in Indian Kashmir

This content was released on June 20, 2022 – 08:20

Srinagar (India), June 20 (EFE) .- In the last 24 hours in Indian Kashmir, at least seven insurgents were killed during separate operations by security forces in the conflict zone, police sources said on Monday.

Four insurgents were killed in Kupwara district in north Kashmir, two in Gulkham district and one in Pulwama district in the south, police said.

“During the search operation, the undercover terrorists started firing at the security forces, which provoked retaliation,” the statement said.

These operations had the cooperation of the detained militant, who later died during an operation, a police source told Efe, who is unnamed.

Two of the insurgents suspected to have been killed were identified as Pakistanis.

According to police data, 114 terrorists, including 32 foreigners, have been killed so far this year in the Kashmir Valley.

In the wake of the recent offensive against the insurgency, targeted attacks against the Hindu community have been rampant in the Muslim-majority area.

“By targeting innocent civilians, including women and children, unarmed police and migrant workers, our efforts to bring peace to the valley will not be thwarted by terrorists. Our operations will continue simultaneously in all three parts of Kashmir, especially against foreign terrorists,” Kashmir Police Inspector General Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Affected by the separatist movement, Kashmir is one of the few Muslim-majority parts of India, and India and Pakistan have demanded full sovereignty since independence from the British Empire in 1947 after the separation of the subcontinent.

Since the BJP-led government of the Hindu nationalist party withdrew its semi-autonomous status from Kashmir in August 2019, targeted attacks against the Hindu minority have become a growing problem in the region. EFE

