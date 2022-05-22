At least 60 people have been killed in floods in Bangladesh and India [VIDEO]

Floods in the Northeast BangladeshWorst of almost two decades, Sunday began to decline, with about 60 people a week dead in the country and neighboring countries. IndiaAccording to officials.

First responders are still struggling to help millions of isolated people. At least ten people and about 50 people have been killed in floods in Bangladesh India.

In BangladeshWater coming from the Northeast India They broke the banks of the Borak River shared by the two countries and flooded at least 100 villages.

Aripusman Puyan, director of the State Flood Warning and Warning Center BangladeshAbout 70% of Sylhet district, the largest city in the region, and 60% of Sunamganj district were affected by the floods, the AFP was told.

“This is one of the worst floods in the region,” he declared. However, he said the situation would improve when the heavy rains stopped in the coming days.

In IndiaAbout 50 people have died in the past week due to floods, landslides and storms, according to local disaster management officials.

In the state of Assam, in the northeast IndiaAccording to officials, 18 people have died and more than 92,000 people are in shelters.

In Bihar state, 33 people were killed in thunderstorms on Thursday in western Assam.

(With information from AFP)

