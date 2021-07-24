At least 43 people have been killed in heavy rains in western India

At least 43 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials say.

“At least 35 people have been killed in a landslide in the town of Dalai in Raigad district. Uttam Thackeray.

Rescue teams did not stop working Andhra

“I have ordered the evacuation and evacuation of people living in areas prone to new landslides,” he said, before acknowledging that rescue efforts have been hampered by flood-damaged roads and bridges.

Authorities are forcing helicopters to use helicopters and waiting for rescued civilians on the roofs as water levels rise in the district, about 70 kilometers south of Mumbai.

Villages in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra were inundated by heavy rains AFP

In Satara district, at least eight people were killed and two were missing, local magistrate Shekhar Singh said in a report collected by a local agency. Years.

Satya Pradhan, director of the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF), said more than 150 people had been rescued in Chiplun by the floods that began last night. “The default is slowly returning,” Pradhan said on Twitter.

Floods occur in India every year during monsoons AFP

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), some parts of Maharashtra and neighboring Madhya Pradesh and Telangana will continue to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow.

Floods and landslides occur frequently during the rainy season in India, as well as building collapses due to infrastructure, poor maintenance and corruption.





Read this too

Draft

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Bombay, the capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra, on Sunday, with at least 17 people missing and an unknown number missing.

Added to the dangers of heavy rainfall this year is the corona virus infection, which complicates recovery and evacuation efforts.