At least 4 insurgents were killed in Indian police operations in Kashmir

This content was released on March 12, 2022 – 09:57

Srinagar (India), March 12 (EFE) .- The Indian Kashmir Police on Saturday announced that their security forces had killed four insurgents and arrested one, leading to a full increase in police operations following the killings in the northwestern part of the country. Recent days of many representatives of local villages.

In several operations carried out last night, “two insurgents, including a Pakistani citizen, were killed in south Kashmir and two others were killed in central and northern areas,” the Inspector General of Kashmir Police told media. Vijay Kumar.

Among the dead was Kamal Bai, commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group, who was described by police as “a Pakistani citizen involved in various terrorist crimes”.

He also promised that in one operation, another insurgent was “arrested alive.”

The operation comes just hours after suspected insurgents killed a representative of a local village in south Kashmir last night, the third killing this week.

“The deceased Sarpanch (local representative), Shafeer Ahmed Mir, left his protected residence at a hotel in Srinagar and returned to his hometown of Odura, where he was shot dead by militants,” said Efe, an unnamed police official. Said the place.

A few days ago, Indian authorities reported the death of an army soldier and the death of a representative of another village on the outskirts of Srinagar, 72 hours after he went missing, allegedly by rebel members, police said.

Following the escalation of the violence, Indian security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations, killing three insurgents last Thursday.

Nevertheless, the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), of which the first delegated member was assassinated, questioned the “default” prevailing in Indian Kashmir.

“Is this normal? Sarpanches are killed at will, and the government has nothing to offer but consolation,” the political party said in a statement.

After the British decolonization, after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, Pakistan disputed territorial sovereignty with India, and waged three wars and several minor conflicts.

In the recent major incident between the two nuclear powers, at least a dozen people were killed and thirty wounded in a gun battle between the Line of Control (LoC, in English, the practical border separating the two countries in the disputed territory). From Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have accused each other of initiating animosity after New Delhi’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status in August last year.

sa-hbc / amg

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe’s Services is strictly prohibited without the prior and express permission of Agencia EFE SA.