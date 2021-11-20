At least 26 people have been killed and many more are missing in floods in southern India

The death toll is likely to rise in the next few hours due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. In the heavy rain, 19 people were killed, six others were killed when a building collapsed and an agent drowned in a rescue operation. A regional government spokesman said there were isolated areas where more victims could be.

Heavy rains in India in recent days have caused floods in the southern part of the country, raising concerns over the number of casualties caused by this natural disaster.

Although monsoon floods are common in South Asia, heavy rainfall over the region in recent months has not been within normal parameters.

Meanwhile, 26 people have already died directly or as a result of heavy rains and 20 are missing, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, where the situation is predicted to worsen.

Of the 26, 19 were killed in the floods, seven in Chittoor district and a dozen in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh government spokesman Pudi Srihari said.

Also, the National Disaster Rescue Force said on its Twitter account that 6 civilians were killed when a building collapsed due to “heavy rain”. They also said nine people had been rescued alive from the incident.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Police announced this Saturday that one of their agents had died while conducting rescue operations in a town in Nellore district.

Meanwhile, a regional government spokesman said about 20 people were missing. However, due to the water, many villages near the rivers are surrounded and isolated, and he opened up the possibility that this number could be higher by commenting that it is difficult to clarify the exact number of civilians affected.

Also, images released by his office show that this Saturday, the head of the regional administration conducted an aerial survey of most of the rain-affected areas and most of the cultivated fields.

Authorities also airlifted ten people trapped in the upper part of a vehicle on the Chitravati River by helicopter.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southern region of the country will receive less rain in the next three or four days.

This may be the end of a problem, between October and November, when more than a hundred lives were lost due to heavy rains in the north and south of Indian territory.

