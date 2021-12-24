At least 26 people have been killed and many more are missing in floods in southern India

The death toll is likely to rise further in the next few hours due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. In the heavy rain, 19 people were killed, and six died when the building collapsed and an agent drowned in a rescue operation. A regional government spokesman said there were isolated areas where more victims could be.

India has been hit by a series of heavy rains in recent days, with floods in the southern part of the country causing great concern over the death toll due to this natural disaster.

Although monsoon-induced flooding is common in South Asia at this time, much of the rainfall in recent months has not been within normal parameters.

Meanwhile, 26 people have already died, either directly or due to heavy rains, and 20 are missing. In the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, the situation is predicted to worsen.

Of the 26, 19 were killed in floods, seven in Chittoor district and a dozen in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh government spokesman Pudi Srihari said.

In addition, the National Disaster Rescue Force said on its Twitter account that six civilians had died when a building collapsed due to “heavy rain”. They also confirmed that nine people had been rescued alive from the incident.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Police announced this Saturday that one of their agents had died while conducting rescue operations in a town in Nellore district.

Meanwhile, a regional government spokesman said about 20 people were missing. However, due to the water, many villages near the rivers are surrounded and isolated, and he may have overstated this number by commenting that it is difficult to clarify the exact number of civilians affected.

Also, images released by his office show that this Saturday, the regional regime leader conducted an aerial survey of most of the areas affected by the rains.

Authorities also airlifted ten people trapped in the upper part of a vehicle on the Chitravati River by helicopter.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southern part of the country will receive less rainfall over the next three or four days.

This may be the end of a problem, between October and November, when more than a hundred lives were lost due to heavy rains in the north and south of Indian territory.

