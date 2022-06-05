June 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

At least 12 people have been killed in an explosion at a chemical complex in India

Police in Uttar Pradesh (northern state of India) reported an explosion at a chemical complex in the area this Saturday, resulting in 12 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

According to Daulana Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the blast occurred at around 2:30 pm (local time) and more than 50 workers were at the scene, after which agents found eight bodies and several others. Transferred to health centers, where the deaths of four people were later confirmed.

Kumar stressed that the causes of the explosion at the chemical complex were still being investigated and, at the same time, the damage caused by the incident to the surrounding buildings was being assessed.



The police department has only revealed the discovery of gun remains when it arrived at the scene and is investigating whether the crackers were being manufactured illegally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the accident at a chemical factory in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

