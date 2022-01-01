At least 12 people have been killed and 13 others injured in a stampede at a shrine in India

At least 12 people have been killed and 13 others injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in Kashmir.

At least 12 people were killed and 13 were injured Crowd at a religious place of worship in Kashmir on Saturday morning The local authority said it was under Indian control.

“At least 12 people were killed and 13 were injured … This number may be high as the path leading to the mountain sanctuary is full of worshipers Those who tried to make regular New Year’s visits and prayers, ”the official said AFP.

Rescue operations began immediately and the injured, some of them in critical condition, were transferred to neighboring hospitals (EFEs).

Mata Vaishno Devi Temple One of the most revered Hindu sites in North India, Tens of thousands of visits daily to pray.

Another official in charge of disaster management confirmed the number of victims and said the crowd congestion occurred at 02:45 (Friday 21:15 GMT).

“A high-level inquiry has been ordered He was referring to the congestion at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Local officials believe the number could increase as more people are attending the event at Mata Vaishno Devi.



“I am very saddened by the loss of life,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, contacting local authorities.

“My condolences to the families of the victims. May the injured recover soon, ”Modi said.

In turn, Minister Jitendra Singh announced that he would go to the spot and assess the situation.

The press quoted witnesses Daily 25,000 visitors are said to have crossed the limit And some large groups entered without permission.

Other sources make it clear that the practice was criticized as shameful.

Rescue operations began immediately The injured, some of whom were in critical condition, were shifted to neighboring hospitals.

Video footage on social media showed small ambulances coming to hospitals while it was dark.

The temple is open 24 hours a day and is located on the Katra Hills, about 30 km from the city of Jammu.

(With information from AFP)

Continue reading: