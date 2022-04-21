Asus drops two OLED Zenbooks and a new logo

Asus has quietly announced two additions to its Zenbook line that revolve around screens. AMD’s new Zenbook 13 S joins A Limited but growing slowly A lineup of 13″ OLED laptops for people who seek the benefits of OLED technology at an affordable price. But Asus hasn’t left Intel behind – the company has also revealed a new convertible Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED powered by 12th-generation processors and Arc GPUs.

The Zenbook 13 S OLED doesn’t look all that different from the 13-inch Zenbooks we’ve seen before. It weighs 2.2 pounds and is just over half an inch thick. It’s available in some fun colors: Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Refined White, and Vestige Beige. But the most interesting thing is that the famous word “Asus” on the covers of the Zenbook, has been replaced by a new logo in the form of an arrow. This looks a lot nicer to me and more like something I don’t mind having in a coffee shop all day.

About the screen: It’s a 2.8K 16:10 touchscreen with a 0.2ms response time and 550 nits of claimed brightness. The 13-inch Zenbook OLED We Reviewed Last Year Offer vivid and bright experience, this monitor can be a good choice for multimedia display. In terms of connectivity, there’s an audio jack (missing on some recent Zenbooks), and there are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports that support DisplayPort and Power Delivery. There doesn’t seem to be USB-A, which makes me sad.

The 13S is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors, including the Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 7 6800U. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 1TB of storage. We haven’t been able to do a lot of testing with these processors yet, but we expect them to be more than capable of handling entertainment, office work, and other tasks generally performed on 13-inch laptops.

Asus hasn’t given us a price or release date for this device, but the 13.9-inch Zenbook S (without OLED) is Currently running for $1,699.98.



On the Intel side, the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is a workstation device. It’s powered by 12th generation processors up to the Core i7-12700H and Arc GPUs up to the A370M. Its 15.6-inch screen has a resolution of 2880 x 1620, a refresh rate of 120Hz (excellent) with an aspect ratio of 16:9 (thumbs down). You get up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of memory (which is weird because 13-inch ones go up to 32GB). Previous Zenbook 15 Flip models (with Nvidia GPUs instead of Intel) are Currently going is as much as $1,499.

We hope to update this information with pricing and release dates as soon as it becomes available.