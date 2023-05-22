Asia markets were mixed as China left loan rates unchanged; Resumption of US debt ceiling talks

33 minutes ago

The Korea Customs Agency said exports from South Korea fell 16.1% in the first 20 days of May compared with the same period a year ago.

Imports in the same period also decreased by 15.3% year on year.

The value of exports for the first 20 days was $32.4 billion, and imports were $36.7 billion, leaving a deficit of $4.3 billion for the May 1-20 period.

Refinitiv data showed that South Korea’s exports have fallen for seven straight months, with April posting a 14.3% year-on-year decline.

– Lim Hwi Ji