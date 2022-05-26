May 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of satellites for commercial and government customers lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 25, 2022.

Iris Pearce May 26, 2022 4 min read

Alan Clive’s world turned dark in his early twenties. He never saw his kids or the neighborhoods he lived in after he left Detroit, or the office at a federal agency where he’d come and change people’s lives.

Deep space, though? He can see it like no one else. Or better yet, really, because distant planets are the stuff of fiction, and the soaring stories of science fiction’s greatest writers have starred in it.

Wednesday afternoon, Clive Bond slid sulky From the Earth’s atmosphere and space experience for the same. He did some of his ashes, anyway, and his son is so confident in gravity he’s enjoying the ride.

“I’m so happy for him. I’m sure he loves it,” said Michael Clive, 37.

