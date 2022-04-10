As Tiger Woods swings into the Masters, the light turns

After Woods left the 18th hole on Saturday and kept out of the public eye, his gait worsened markedly. He climbed to a raised platform with his feet to address the reporters and answered a question about the health of his back, which he underwent surgery five times.

“It’s not as graceful and loose as it usually is, that’s for sure,” he said.

But Woods, 46, knows he is being closely watched. Although he hasn’t always wanted to live his life in the spotlight as a role model, he’s not shy about the turn this week. When asked what he hopes to show sports fans at this year’s Masters Tournament, he replied, “Never give up. Always chase after your dreams. And I fight every day. Every day is a challenge. Every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I get up and start fighting from new “.

Woods’ problems began on Saturday after he played reasonably well through the first four holes, which ended with two riders, a bogey and a flying bird. But on the fifth hole, he was visibly sulking after hitting a medium iron bullet from 192 yards. His ball rested 65 feet from the hole, a distance Woods struggled to overcome with four stunning shots, including a third throw from four feet that made a nearly complete revolution around the hole before turning outward. There were three more throws on the ninth hole, which was set up with a poor approach shot that left Woods’ ball 60 feet from the hole.

Woods recovered with back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13 and two routine bars on the next holes. But three more off-target shots resulted in two ghosts and a double bogey on his three closed holes — and nine more.

“It’s as if I hit a thousand players on the lawn today,” said Woods, who spent part of his time after the tour smiling sarcastically at his hardships. “I was trying different things, trying to find it, trying to get something. And nothing seemed to work.”