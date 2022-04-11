Arrests and restrictions after clashes during religious ceremonies in India

This content was released on April 11, 2022 – 12:34

New Delhi, Apr 11 (EFE) .- Dozens of people were arrested and authorities imposed restrictions in some parts of India this Monday, a day after clashes erupted in some parts of the country during the Hindu festival celebrations. Growing religious tensions.

Violence erupted between the majority Hindu and Muslim minorities during the celebration last Sunday of the festival known as Ram Navami in Gujarat (western), Madhya Pradesh (middle) and eastern Jharkhand and Bengal. The birth of the Hindu god Ram, the capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also clashed.

Restrictions in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities arrested dozens of people in the central city of Karkon on Monday and imposed restrictions following the clashes.

“A curfew has been imposed in the Talab Chowk area and other parts of the city. Currently, an indefinite curfew has been issued to maintain peace,” Kharkon Deputy Magistrate Sumar Singh told reporters.

“There were incidents of stone-throwing and arson. Police had to use tear gas canisters,” Muzalta said.

Although he did not specify how the violence began, sources said the situation was now under control.

Deputy Inspector General of Carcon Police Tilak Singh said between 60 and 70 people have been arrested in reports collected by the Indian agency ANI.

Prepare for provocations and attacks in advance

A leader of the government’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which has faced criticism that Hindu nationalist organizations are using these religious rallies to provoke religious tensions, said Muslim attacks were “premeditated”.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “These attacks are justified on the grounds that the songs and flags are provocative. The attacks were premeditated: stones, weapons and bombs were prepared in advance.”

Misra is known for issuing a “firm warning” to the police to disperse protesters who fought against anti-Muslim discrimination law in New Delhi two years ago, pointing out that the speech would provoke decades of worst clashes between Hindus in New Delhi. And 53 Muslims were killed and hundreds wounded.

BJP leader Digvijaya Singh, a member of the opposition Congress party and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, pointed to the situation in Kargon when the violence erupted.

“Riots are happening wherever Kapil Mishra goes. Will it be investigated?” Singh tweeted.

Misra said there was no violence where he was, adding that “jihadists or members of Congress hiding behind them will only be exposed if an investigation is carried out.”

Other states, such as East Bengal, were the scene of clashes over the protests, and the Times of India reported that 17 activists of the ruling BJP had been arrested.

College violence

JNU University, which is considered to be critical of the Indian government, was also the scene of student violence last Sunday.

The All India Students Union (AISA) has condemned members of the ruling party-affiliated Indian Students Union (ABVP) for trying to prevent home-cooked meat during Rama Navami and for attacking university students.

“The ABVP has done it again. At first they tried to impose a meat ban on everyone in the Kaveri residence, and when some students opposed cooking fascism, thugs (Hindu extremists) resorted to violence,” the AISA general secretary said. Praneeth Kumar.

The ABVP has claimed that left-wing students tried to block a religious ceremony paying homage to Ram.

The clashes erupted in the wake of recent controversies in the Hindu-majority country, such as the recent ban on the hijab or Islamic veil in schools in the southern state of Karnataka. EFE

daa / mt / jgb

