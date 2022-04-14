Arizona Cardinals, AJ Green agree to one-year deal

Arizona Cardinals Bring Back Veteran’s Wide Receiver AJ Green On a one-year deal, he announced Thursday.

Contract terms are not available.

Last season, Green came close to the 1,000-yard season since his last, in 2017. He finished 2021 with 848 yards and three touchdowns in 54 catches.

Part of the reason Green signed the Cardinal was to allow him to be the number 2 receiver at the back DeAndre Hopkinsthe first time in his career that he wasn’t the best attacking receiver option.

Soon he found a role in the Arizona crime. However, by late December, coach Cliff Kingsbury admitted he hadn’t done a good enough job getting the ball to Green.

Green, who turns 34 in July, has targeted 5.75 times per game. He finished with my two 100-yard game, including his first game since 2018.

Concerns about its durability were silenced. After missing the 2019 season with an ankle injury, he has played 16 games in each of the past two seasons.

Green signed a one-year deal with the Cardinal in his latest off-season, worth $6 million. It was the first time in his career that Green found himself wearing a T-shirt other than the Cincinnati Bengals.

He is second in the history of the Bengals franchise in receiving yards (9430), receptions (649) and touchdowns (65) in 127 games.