April 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Arizona Cardinals, AJ Green agree to one-year deal

Arizona Cardinals, AJ Green agree to one-year deal

Teri Riley April 15, 2022 1 min read

Arizona Cardinals Bring Back Veteran’s Wide Receiver AJ Green On a one-year deal, he announced Thursday.

Contract terms are not available.

Last season, Green came close to the 1,000-yard season since his last, in 2017. He finished 2021 with 848 yards and three touchdowns in 54 catches.

Part of the reason Green signed the Cardinal was to allow him to be the number 2 receiver at the back DeAndre Hopkinsthe first time in his career that he wasn’t the best attacking receiver option.

Soon he found a role in the Arizona crime. However, by late December, coach Cliff Kingsbury admitted he hadn’t done a good enough job getting the ball to Green.

Green, who turns 34 in July, has targeted 5.75 times per game. He finished with my two 100-yard game, including his first game since 2018.

Concerns about its durability were silenced. After missing the 2019 season with an ankle injury, he has played 16 games in each of the past two seasons.

Green signed a one-year deal with the Cardinal in his latest off-season, worth $6 million. It was the first time in his career that Green found himself wearing a T-shirt other than the Cincinnati Bengals.

He is second in the history of the Bengals franchise in receiving yards (9430), receptions (649) and touchdowns (65) in 127 games.

See also  Emotional Buzz Williams criticizes the NCAA selection committee for excluding Texas A&M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Miles Bridges kicked out of Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks game, hit fans with a mouthpiece while out

April 14, 2022 Teri Riley
8 min read

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City: Champions League Quarter-finals, second leg – live! | football

April 14, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

NFL Draft Fake 2022 – New Mel Keeper predictions for top 64 picks in Rounds 1 and 2, including first-round trade

April 13, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Arizona Cardinals, AJ Green agree to one-year deal

April 15, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Thanks to the search page overhaul, you can now search in comments on Reddit

April 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

The Russian billionaire’s yacht, Dilbar, which was seized by Germany

April 14, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

The Indian Nifty 50 market closed on a negative note on April 13

April 14, 2022 Byron Rodgers