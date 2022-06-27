Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa join G7 sessions

This content was released on June 27, 2022 – 10:42

Elmau (Germany), June 27 (EFE) .- Argentine President Alberto Fernandes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state invited to the G7 summit – Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, aforesaid. – Elmau joined the Seven Powers Summit today in Bavaria.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholes, who holds the presidency of the G7’s rotating presidency, has accepted the leaders of these countries, and he considers their presence at the meeting of the Seven Berlin Powers to be crucial in meeting the global challenges that arise. War in Ukraine.

The leaders of these countries were joined at the session by the leaders of multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Elmaw meeting, extended with the presence of these leaders, was followed by the inaugural session, still in G7 format, marked by the virtual intervention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky.

According to diplomatic sources, Zhelensky demanded from the leaders of the anti-aircraft defense organizations of the seven major powers a strategy against the Russian Federation for assistance in the reconstruction of his country and its wheat exports.

Gelensky addressed the seven leaders of the group in a virtual format, a closed door session in which only a few initial images were sent without sound, but according to the community’s compatibility information, G7 asked for this support. Sources and Germans.

In his message to the leaders of the seven powers, Zhelensky urged them to support his country with determination, and warned that the war against Russia should end before next winter.

It also calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, which will be approved by the summit, which ends Tuesday, according to US sources.

German diplomatic sources previously announced that with the final declaration of the G7 leaders, there would be one more from the group of four countries invited, with great emphasis on Berlin’s search for energy resources and a more inclusive response. Possibility against Russia.

Indonesia holds the position of Rotating Leader of the G20, a group that unites G7 powers and developing countries and Russia.

In a statement to German state television ARD, Scholz called on the G20 not to “torpedo” and declined to comment on its fictitious boycott of its November summit if Vladimir Putin attends.

According to US sources, the G7 is finalizing an agreement with the United States, the European Union (EU) and seven of the world’s most industrialized nations to set price limits on Russian oil exports to countries outside the group.

The G7 summit, which will last until tomorrow, began yesterday after a bilateral meeting between Scholz and US President Joe Biden, who are determined to show solidarity in their support for Ukraine and to create new strong responses to Moscow.

The war in the G7 is a hegemonic theme, with last week’s summit providing a specific bridge between the two countries, with Ukraine being recognized as the country wanting to join the European Union (EU) and NATO’s next. Opened Wednesday in Madrid.

With the need to support Ukraine against the Russian occupation, G7 leaders point to the effects of the conflict on the world economy, widespread inflation and a warning of a food crisis that could trigger a Russian siege on Ukrainian wheat. EFE

