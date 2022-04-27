Archegos owner Bill Hwang arrested by federal agents

Larry Lustberg, Mr Huang’s lawyer, confirmed the early morning arrests but declined to comment immediately. Mrs Halligan’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, said her client was “innocent and will be acquitted”.

The arrests will be one of the largest white collar trials on Wall Street in years. Archegos’ collapse has highlighted large family offices, which operate with less regulatory oversight than hedge funds but sometimes do just as much trading.

Archegos’ losses are compounded by the use of a derivative called a total return swap, which is a complex security that banks sell and allows the company to use borrowed money to buy shares. The derivative allowed Archegos to take larger positions in the stock more quickly than it would normally have done if it were only buying the shares with cash. The swaps also allowed Archegos and Mr. Hwang to avoid having to disclose their large positions in a handful of stocks to regulators and other investors.

The indictment against Mr. Huang and Mr. Halligan said that they and others at the firm had provided “materially false and misleading statements” to major banks that arranged derivative trades and allowed them to effectively amass huge equity positions using billions of borrowed money.

The scheme initially worked as it pumped the actual size of equity positions held by Mr. Hwang’s family office to $160 billion from $10 billion – rivaling some of the world’s largest hedge funds. But things quickly unraveled in March 2021, when sharp declines in a few stocks in Archegos’ portfolio led banks to issue cover orders. These banks were forced to sell the securities and to control the guarantees that the company provided in exchange for its large loans.