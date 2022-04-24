Arby worker arrested after throwing hot grease at a customer from the car

An employee of Arby’s restaurant in Hueytown, Alabama has been fired, and arrested after throwing hot grease at a customer on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The Hueytown Police Department said officers responded to a report of an altercation between a customer and an employee at Arby’s in River Square Plaza at about 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned the worker had thrown hot grease on the customers through a vehicle, police said. The client sustained burns and was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the employee was immediately terminated, and they were cooperating with the police. Police said the worker was detained at the scene while the investigation continued. No word yet if any charges were brought, and after the incident, the restaurant closed while the company launched its own investigation. Get the WVTM 13 app and watch the WVTM 13 News for the latest updates on this story.

Get the WVTM 13 app and watch the WVTM 13 News for the latest updates on this story.

