Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro will go on sale Friday

appleThe new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the next-generation M2 chip will go on sale Friday, June 17, and begin hitting customers and stores on June 24. Pricing starts at $1,299.

It is the first computer to be powered by the M2 chip, which was Announced during the Apple Developer Conference, WWDC, earlier this month. The new MacBook Air will also have an M2 chip, but the release date for this computer has not yet been announced.

The M2 chip offers improved graphics performance over the M1 with a 10-core GPU or GPU, and can be configured with up to 24GB of memory for professionals who need to run a lot of programs and tasks at the same time.

still 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models can be configured with the M1 Pro or M1 Max A chip and more storage, RAM, processing and graphics than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2, which means people who need more power may be better off with these PCs.

Aside from the chip, the computer hasn’t changed much from its predecessor. It has the same screen, design, and camera, for example, and still has Apple’s Touch Bar, which isn’t available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. It has the same battery life as well.