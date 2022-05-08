Apple’s machine learning director resigns over return to office work

Apple’s director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned Just over four years after joining the company Having previously been one of Google’s top AI employees, according to the edge Zoe Schaffer.



Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to employees in an email, saying his resignation was due in part to Apple’s plan to return to in-person work, which requires employees to work from the office at least one day a week by April 11, at least two days away. One day a week by May 2, and at least three days a week by May 23. “I strongly believe that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team,” Goodfellow said in the email.

Apple employees I started coming back to Apple Park last month, with the three-day office work policy coming into effect on May 23. Some employees were unhappy with the plan to return to personal work.

in a letter To the CEO of Apple Tim Cook Over the summer, a group of employees said, “Without the inclusion that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between a combination of our families, our own well-being, empowerment to do our best work, or to be part of Apple. That’s a decision none of us take lightly. Grandpa, a decision many would rather not make.”