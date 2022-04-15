Apple’s M2 chips and the computers that will power them detailed in a new leak

Apple is said to be working on nine new Macs featuring upcoming M2 processors, according to BloombergMark Gorman. These rumors come hot on the heels of Apple Mac studio releaseand announcing that M1 Ultra It will be the last slide in the current generation lineup.

Bloomberg It’s not predicting a Studio replacement just yet, but it does indicate that most other Mac models will get an upgrade. Gurman says he’s seen evidence of a MacBook Air running an M2 with a 10-core GPU — unlike Previous predictions That redesigned Air will still have the M1 — as well as the entry-level M2 MacBook Pro with the same specs. Also appearing is the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, along with the new Mac Mini and Mac Pro, all rocking Apple’s next-generation silicon.

The Mac Mini also appeared with the current generation M1 Pro, although it’s hard to imagine it’s being marketed now that Mac Studio exists.

The high-end hardware is said to feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, with the Max having 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores (two CPUs and six extra GPU cores compared to the Current M1 Max). Bloomberg It does not include details about the breakdown of efficiency and performance cores. The M2 Pro is also emerging as an option for the Mac Mini, and Gurman predicts that the Mac Pro will have a “successor to the M1 Ultra”.

(By the way, if you’re trying to figure out how this adds up to nine computers as I did initially, it’s one MacBook Air, another entry-level pro, two Mini models, and two models each of 14- and 16-inch MBP—with chips Pro and Max respectively – and Desktop Pro.)

Interestingly enough, the entry-level MacBook Pro could still be around hardly dissimilar From the air. When I discuss laptops with my colleagues, they usually expect that Apple will quietly discontinue the 13-inch model, given that it seems like an unhappy intermediate between the Air and the 14-inch Pro. It’s also a bit weird with the Touch Bar, but the question is open if the successor will get one – Bloomberg The report does not say.

Any type of iMac is noticeably absent from the list of computers. There is no mention of a successor to 24″ All-in-One with M1or a substitute for Recently discontinued 27-inch iMac.

This wealth of information comes from developer logs, Gurman says, which presumably appeared because Apple was testing its new PCs with third-party apps. While it wasn’t hard to predict Apple would be working on the next generation of chips, it’s exciting to see evidence of them being out in the wild, and to get early details.

It might not be too long to wait before an official announcement for at least a few of these PCs – Bloomberg Reports suggest that “at least two Macs” could be launched “around the middle of the year”. And you won’t know it, WWDC It’s on the calendar On the sixth of June.