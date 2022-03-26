March 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Applebee's franchise limits wages amid rising gas prices

Iris Pearce March 27, 2022

An Applebee executive had a great idea about dealing with inflation…paying employees less.

Wayne Pankratz — A senior at American Franchise Capital, who owns and operates 50 Applebee locations throughout the Midwest — he launched the vision of the chubby cat company to his colleagues even more. e-mailwhich leaked and has since gone viral.

In the memo, Pankratz believes that rising gas prices across the country could actually benefit their Applebee business — that is, by forcing more people to work out of desperation, which he thought would be cool to exploit at lower wages in exchange for new products. rents.

Yes, it’s as bad as it sounds… Take a look for yourself – it says clearly like today here.

There’s more… The guy continues to describe a lot of their employees as a “paycheck for paycheck” — and that too, he says, can help them put a little extra pressure on their hourly pay. As their disposable income will dry up amid these higher prices, he assumed their Applebee restaurants would likely see an increase in applicants, who would likely make less money than other, better-paying hospitality jobs.

Pankratz also gives the federal government a shout-out as he put an end to all stimulus checks, which he also believes have forced people back to work for a living… and which he also considers pro-Who wants to have a plan.

It’s a weird economics philosophy, and it’s not very well received online… Honestly, people are tearing this guy down and Applebee with the stretch. Both his investment firm and Applebee’s office have distanced themselves from him. Pankratz was reportedly put on leave, and each organization said his ideas did not represent their values.

However, #BoycottApplebees is trending now – so they’re in the middle of a controversy that may linger for a while. Some will not eat well in the neighborhood anymore.

