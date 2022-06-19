Apple workers at the Maryland Store vote to unite unions, the first of its kind in the US

Earlier this month, employees at an Atlanta convenience store abandoned a planned election when union support waned after Apple’s moves to raise wages and highlight the benefits it offers. Atlanta union regulators have filed a formal indictment with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing Apple of requiring workers to listen to anti-union messages during mandatory meetings. The board has not yet decided whether the charge is merited.

Ms. Reader said workers in Atlanta helped prepare union supporters at the Towson store to defuse the company’s talking points. she said, citing The company’s suggestions that employees may lose certain benefits While negotiating the contract if they are united.

“For that to happen, the majority of us would have to agree,” Ms Reeder added. “I don’t think any of us would agree to lose something we love so much, which benefits us.”

At Starbucks, one of the companies where organizers have gained the most momentum, employees Credited in a vote for regulation at a store in Buffalo while helping incentivize other stores to apply for union elections. Since that December vote, more than 150 of the 9,000 corporate-owned stores in the United States have voted to create unions, according to the NLRB.

Workers in the later unionized stores reached out to employees in Buffalo for advice on how to navigate the process.

“Workers gain attention and courage if workers win elsewhere,” said William Gold, a Stanford University law professor and author of Building Employment: Wars, Depression, and Pandemic. “Many are watching to see: Can the workers succeed? Will they unite together? If the answer is in the affirmative, it will encourage other workers to take a step towards collective bargaining.”