மஞ்சனா Has begun to connect its devices IPhone 13 At the Foxconn plant in India. It is one of the major incentives for smartphone manufacturers to assemble their devices in India Saves import taxes, Which includes a 20 percent tax. Apple is said to be shifting up to 20% of its iPhone production from China to India soon.

Until now, Apple has produced its iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) in the country, and it is estimated that 70% of the phones it sells in India are made locally.

“We are delighted to begin making the iPhone 13 in India for its local customers, with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip.” “Apple’s expanded iPhone productivity and aggressive retail efforts have contributed to its aggressive growth in the high-end smartphone segment. Apple is further diversifying its manufacturing base and expanding its retail presence in India with the primary stores owned and operated by Apple.”

Via: GsmArena