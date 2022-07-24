July 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Apple Silicon is an inconvenient truth

Apple Silicon is an inconvenient truth

Jack Kimmons July 24, 2022 2 min read

Wirecutter’s removal of MacBooks from the “best laptop” category effectively is the latest piece of evidence in a recent trend I’ve noticed in which reviewers inexplicably stopped comparing Wintel laptops to Apple’s MacBooks. compare
ArsTechnica review of the Surface Laptop Go 2 From this month to them Surface Book 2 review 2017. The current review only includes other Wintel laptops in the benchmarks while the review included from that year’s 2017 MacBook.

If memory works, including Macs in PC-PC comparisons was somewhat the norm just a few years ago. I can’t understand why some reviewers have stopped doing this recently. Is it because reviewers don’t think they can compare x86 and ARM laptops to some degree? It seems easy to me. Are they afraid that displaying MacBooks that outperform Wintel laptops will make the impression that they are in an Apple bag? I don’t see why. The facts are facts, and many people need or want to buy a Windows laptop regardless.

I can’t help but wonder if, in the minds of many reviewers, MacBooks they were PCs have long been using Intel, and so they stopped being computers once Apple switched to using its own silicon.

I’m pretty sure Wellborn was right the first time around: reviewers in ostensibly neutral posts fear repeating the obvious truth about x86 vs. Apple silicon – that Apple silicon easily wins in both performances. And the Efficiency – it will not be popular with a large segment of its audience. Apple Silicon is a very annoying fact for many computer enthusiasts who don’t like Macs, so they’ve gone into denial, such as Fox News scientists and Climate change. Simply. There is no other explanation for omitting MacBooks from comparisons like Ars Technica.

See also  The Xbox streaming stick and the Microsoft TV app are less than 12 months apart - again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The Walk The Distance feature makes working out fun for those who prefer to walk long distances

July 24, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Google Pixel 6a disassembled on video

July 23, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Google fired AI engineer Blake Lemoine, who claimed LaMDA 2 AI had consciousness

July 23, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Apple Silicon is an inconvenient truth

July 24, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Brexit is blamed for delays as British truck drivers and travelers face a deadlock in Dover

July 24, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Indian minister admitted to hospital after drinking holy river water

July 24, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

American Airlines CEO says ‘not a day goes by’ where the airline has no trouble providing enough pillows, blankets, cups and food for its flights

July 24, 2022 Iris Pearce