April 27 2022

press release

Apple Self-Service Repair Now Available

Genuine Apple parts and tools can now be purchased by US customers

Cupertino, California Apple today announced that Self-Repair Service is now available, providing repair manuals, original Apple parts, and tools through Apple Self Service Repair Shop. Self-Service Repair is available in the US and will expand to other countries – starting with Europe – later this year.

The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are familiar with the intricacies of electronics repair to complete repairs on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) lineups, such as the screen, battery and camera. Later this year, the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools for making repairs on Mac computers using Apple silicon.

To start the self-service repair process, the customer will first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, they can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

Every Genuine Apple part for each product is designed and engineered, and undergoes extensive testing to ensure the highest levels of quality, safety, and reliability. The parts are the same – for the same price – as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers. For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replacement part for recycling.

The Apple tools available to customers at the Self Service Repair Store are the same as those used by the Apple Repair Network. Designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, they’re built to withstand the rigors of high-volume professional repairs where safety and reliability are paramount. Quality tools offered through self-service repair include torque drivers, repair trays, displays, battery pistons, and more.

Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49, so customers who don’t want to buy tools for a single repair can still get access to these professional repair tools. One-week rental kits will be shipped to customers for free.

Self-service repair is part of Apple’s effort to expand access to repairs. For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians using genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get repaired.

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts and tools and training, including from more than 3,000 independent repair providers. The global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports over 100,000 active technicians. As a result, in the United States, eight out of 10 Apple customers fall within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

Also today, Apple published a research paper, “Expand access to safe, reliable and secure service and repair,“which details Apple’s approach to designing long-lasting products and increasing access to repairs.

