Apple launches iPhone 12 in India | Technology

Apple Inc. said it has begun assembling it IPhone 12 In India, the company is doubling production activity in the world’s second largest smartphone market.

“We are proud to start production IPhone 12 On India To our local customers, ”he said Apple In a statement, without mentioning the name of the seller who makes the smartphone.

Unit India Taiwanese Foxconn, Contractor Apple, Will assemble the device at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but previously said it did not specify specific work with customers.

Apple Due to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, some manufacturing areas are moving from China to other markets. Someone familiar with the matter said that in November Foxconn would transfer part of the iPad and MacBook assembly from China to Vietnam.

AppleCupertino, based in California, has made a big challenge India In 2017 it started connecting the iPhone to the country through another Taiwanese supplier Wistron.

Foxconn, Wistron and third-party vendor Pecatron have spent about $ 900 million over five years developing iPhones. India, New Delhi’s $ 6.7 billion plan to boost smartphone exports.

Apple He also plans to move his iPad tablet to assembly IndiaReuters broke the news last month.

“It’s good to see that there are our efforts to do this India A large component manufacturing hub and mobile devices attract global attention, ”tweeted Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. IPhone 12 It will be manufactured in the country.