Apple just leaked a 35W dual-port USB-C charger that could crack the GaN puzzle

See this white brick? It puts 30 watts of power into one device, but Apple charges $50 for it. Please Don’t buy one Because we now have strong evidence that Apple is about to replace it with something much better – a 35W charger two They are likely powered by gallium nitride (GaN) technology which may also make them smaller.

This is a word from 9to5Mac, who got this particular snippet of information from the most reliable source of Apple leaks: Apple’s own website. Apparently, the company accidentally put out a direct support document for the “Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter”, and 9to5 was able to take a screenshot before pulling it off.

This is likely to be the “about 30W” GaN charger This analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted last month, which he said will have a “new form factor design” and arrive in 2022.

You can quickly charge an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an Apple Watch at the same time with this level of power, an M1 MacBook Air and a watch, an iPad and an Apple Watch, a pair of iPhones, an iPad Pro and an iPhone at a slower rate, or…it’s USB -C , so there are a lot of possibilities.

It won’t be Apple’s first GaN charger – it will be power adapter 140 watts It shipped with my new 16-inch MacBook Pro. But unless I’m mistaken, it will be the first dual-port charger ever made by Apple and certainly the first with a USB-C port.

In fact, there’s a seemingly USB-C-shaped double hole waiting to be had at the Apple Store. Apple carries Belkin chargers that It has one USB-C port And 32W charger with USB-C and USB-A portsbut not Belkin Dual USB-C Charger – And this is Apple’s number one accessory partner we’re talking about. Obviously, you can find quite a few dual-port USB-C chargers outside the Apple Store, though, including several with even faster speeds.

Note that this device will provide a total of 35 watts, not 35 watts per port. 9to5Mac The support document says that each port can operate in one of the following four modes: either 5VDC/3A, 9VDC/3A, 15VDC/2.33A, or 20VDC/1.75A. This should easily allow two devices to charge at 15W or one at 27W and the other at 5W, but we’ll have to figure out which combinations of devices might work.

Do not suggest support document when The charger might arrive but it says the USB-C cable will not be included.