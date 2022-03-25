Apple is said to be planning a 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple’s next MacBook Air has been redesigned widely onHowever, new information suggests that it may come in two sizes. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Latest Quarterly Report (Across 9to5Mac And the Camel), Apple is working on a 15-inch version of the laptop to sit alongside the 13-inch model, which in itself might get a slightly larger screen as well.

TF International Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Has follow-up In the report, saying that mass production is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2023. Kuo also says that the laptop is designed to use the same 30W adapter as the MacBook Air, making it significantly lower than the latest MacBook Pro in terms of power consumption. Finally, Kuo points out that this new laptop “might not be called a MacBook Air,” which is more a matter of branding than anything else and likely in the realm of speculating on a product that is a long way from production.

Bloomberg mentioned Early last year, Apple had considered making a 15-inch MacBook Air along with a redesigned 13-inch, but ultimately decided not to produce it.

Apple hasn’t offered low-end laptops with larger screen sizes for a long time. You’ll have to go back to the days of the iBook G4 and PowerBook G4, which were discontinued in 2006 with Intel’s transition, to find a non-Pro laptop from Apple with a screen size of over 13 inches—the iBook G4 had 14 inches. A MacBook Air with a larger screen can be a popular choice among users who want more screen space but don’t need the performance of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.